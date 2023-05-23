Sydney: PM Modi lands in Australia on final leg of three-country tour I UPDATES





Image source: PTI PM Modi while interacting with the Indian Diaspora. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-country tour during which he will meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate India’s vibrant and diverse diaspora from the country. Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian government. Ahead of Modi’s arrival, Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement, “I am honored to welcome Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, having received an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year.” Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together, we have an important role to play in supporting this vision,” he said, amid China’s aggressive behavior in the region as well as its efforts to expand its influence. Prime Minister to meet Indian Diaspora During the visit, the Prime Ministers will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora, “an essential part of our multicultural community”, the Australian government said in a statement. Here is the moment: 12:00 p.m. Opening of the gates of the forecourt for outdoor activities

1:00 p.m. Exterior doors open For all customers

2:00 p.m. Interior doors open

2:45 p.m. Start of the cultural event

4:30 p.m. Doors close

6:00 p.m. Arrival of dignitaries According to the 2016 Australian Bureau of Statistics census, 619,164 people in Australia reported being of Indian ethnic ancestry. This represents 2.8% of the Australian population. Of these, 592,000 were born in India. Prime Minister Modi last visited Australia in 2014. It should be mentioned that Modi started his three-country tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three G7 summit sessions following an invitation from his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd Quad Summit in person in Hiroshima. The Quad meeting was moved to the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima after US President Biden postponed his trip to Australia to return to Washington, amid ongoing talks on raising the US debt ceiling. Also Read:After Papua New Guinea PM Touched Prime Minister Modi’s Feet, Family Pay Tribute in Same Way at Airport I VIDEO latest world news

