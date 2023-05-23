E. Jean Carroll adds Donald Trump post-verdict comments to ongoing defamation case





Lawyers for a columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump filed an amended lawsuit against him on Monday, seeking to hold him accountable for comments he made after The verdict.

The amended lawsuit, seeking at least $10 million in compensatory damages, was filed in Manhattan federal court by attorneys for E. Jean Carroll, who says Trump’s remarks after making rape allegations against him so badly damaged her reputation that she lost her longtime job as an advice columnist for Elle magazine.

Two weeks ago, a nine-person jury ruled that Trump sexually abused Carroll at an upscale Manhattan department store in early spring 1996.

Carroll, who testified at the trial, first revealed in a 2019 book her claims that Trump raped her in a dressing room, but the jury rejected that claim.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, declined to comment on the new allegations.

Kaplan filed the new claims by amending a defamation suit that was stayed as an appeals court decided whether Trump could be held liable for comments he made in 2019 while still president. The US Department of Justice backed its lawyers’ claims that the US should be replaced as a defendant.

In the new lawsuit, Carroll’s lawyers said Trump, undeterred by the jury’s verdict, persisted in maliciously defaming Carroll once again the following day at a town hall event hosted by CNN.

He doubled down on his earlier defamatory statements, telling an audience too ready to cheer him on that I had never met this woman. I never saw this woman, that he didn’t sexually assault Carroll, and that her story that had just been validated by a jury of Trump’s peers the day before was a false story made up by a psycho. These statements drew enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience on live television, the lawyers wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/nation-world/trump-e-jean-carroll-20230522-zy365rafwrc3flz2icd376ozxy-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos