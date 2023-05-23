Politics
Dominic Raab ‘to step down’ in next election after bullying allegations end his Cabinet career
Dominic Raab is reportedly planning to step down in the next election after being forced out of the Cabinet due to bullying allegations.
Just weeks after being forced to resign as Deputy Prime Minister due to the findings of an investigation into bullying, The telegraph reports that Mr Raab has informed his local Conservative party that he intends to stand down in the 2024 election.
Mr Raab has represented Esher and Walton in Surrey since 2010, one of the Liberal Democrats’ main target seats in the next election, after the party came within 2,800 votes of ousting him on an anti- -Brexit in 2019.
According to the newspaper, Mr Raab cited his desire to spend more time with his young sons, aged eight and 10, in the letter to his local conservative association.
He is reported to have written: I have become increasingly concerned in recent years with the strain that work places on my young family.
Mr Raab added: It has been a huge honor to represent the Conservatives, since 2010, in this wonderful constituency, I will continue to fulfill my full responsibilities to my constituents and lend my full support to the campaign, so that we win here the next year, which I am confident we can do under the leadership of this Prime Minister.
He joins an influx of Tory politicians ahead of the next election, with at least 36 Tory MPs so far confirming their intention to seek a life outside the Commons instead of facing a grueling campaign to cling to power while Labor is leading in the polls.
Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock, Alister Jack, Nadine Dorries and Sir Graham Brady are among the figures who have said they will not contest their seats. The party is also at risk of losing some of its young talent, as a number of MPs in their 30s and 40s have also decided to step down.
Mr Raab was one of the most powerful Cabinet figures under Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, even replacing Mr Johnson during the Covid-19 pandemic when the then Prime Minister was admitted to intensive care.
He has been a key supporter of Mr Sunak’s leadership ambitions, helping ease his path to power after Liz Truss’ brief premiership saw both men chased into the political wilderness.
Mr Sunak rewarded him by appointing him deputy prime minister as well as justice secretary, but was forced to open an investigation into his conduct a month later when allegations of bullying arose.
Mr Raab was forced to resign from the Cabinet in April after the inquiry upheld two complaints about his conduct towards civil servants, although it refrained from calling them bullying.
At the time, Mr Raab claimed the findings were flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government, adding that ministers needed to be able to give direct critical comments on briefings and submissions to senior officials, to set the standards and drive the reform that the public expects of us.
Mr. Sunak replied: I will always be grateful for your unwavering personal support during the Conservative Party leadership race last year, from the day you introduced me at the launch to the last day of the race. The dedication, commitment and loyalty with which you discharged your responsibilities as Deputy Prime Minister are characteristic of your faith in public service.
I look forward to your backbench support as you continue to passionately represent your constituents of Esher and Walton. I thank you for your service to this government and previous governments and wish you and your family every success in the future.
