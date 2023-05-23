Erdogan wins second-round Turkish election endorsement of third-place candidate Ogan





The third-place candidate in Turkey’s presidential elections on Monday officially endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the second round of voting to be held on May 28. Nationalist presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, 55, has emerged as a potential kingmaker after neither Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, secured the majority needed for a first-round victory May 14. Ogan, a former academic backed by a far-right anti-migrant party, won 5.17% in the May 14 vote and could hold the key to second-round victory now that he is out of the running. His endorsement of Erdogan came days after he held a surprise meeting with the Turkish leader in Istanbul on Friday. No statement was made after the hour-long meeting. Ogan had drawn votes from people who disapproved of Erdogan’s policies but did not want to support Kilicdaroglu, who leads Turkey’s main pro-secular centre-left opposition party. Analysts say that despite Ogan’s endorsement, it is not certain that all of his supporters would go to Erdogan. Some were likely to move on to Kilicdaroglu while others might choose not to vote in the second round. Adding to the uncertainty is the fact that the anti-migrant party that had backed Ogan has yet to announce which of the two candidates it will support. Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote in the first round, just short of the majority needed for an outright victory, compared to 44.9% for Kilicdaroglu. Erdogan’s ruling AK party and its nationalist and Islamist allies also retained a majority in the 600-seat parliament. This increases Erdogan’s chances of re-election as voters are likely to vote for him to avoid a broken government, analysts say. Ogan listed the conditions for winning his approval during an interview with Turkish media last week. Among them were a tough stance against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and a timetable for the expulsion of millions of refugees, including nearly 3.7 million Syrians. Erdogan, meanwhile, told CNN International in an interview that he would not comply with such demands. I am not a person who likes to negotiate in this way. It will be the people who make the kings, he said. In an apparent attempt to sway nationalist voters, Kilicdaroglu toughened his tone last week, promising to send the refugees back and ruling out any peace talks with the PKK if elected.

