ASEAN must reconnect with Myanmar



ASEAN ministers and leaders with heads of development agencies at the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on May 11. (Photo: AFP)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, candidly said no progress was made on the Myanmar crisis at the latest ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo in a press conference after the event. Apparently, he was disappointed that the President’s efforts had not yielded the desired result under his leadership.

However, his foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, was more optimistic, saying there was progress in accessing humanitarian aid and establishing a dialogue with all stakeholders. Indeed, some progress has been made quickly due to the new humanitarian crisis caused by Cyclone Mocha last week in northern Myanmar.

A big lesson from the Indonesian president’s experience in tackling the Myanmar conflict has to be the sane but nimble approach of ASEAN. It means simultaneously using the strength, courage, wisdom and vision of the block that allows it to play a soft or hard role at the same time.

However, for some ASEAN members, Myanmar has failed to implement the Five Point Consensus (FP5); therefore, the bloc firmly maintains its intention to prevent Myanmar’s leader from participating at this political level.

Other members, who share a border with Myanmar, believed ASEAN should continue to engage Myanmar collectively and individually. Isolation would only prolong the ongoing conflict.

After the February 2021 coup, ASEAN leaders banned Myanmar military leaders from attending key ASEAN meetings.

At the summit, ASEAN leaders noted that formal and informal engagements with Myanmar were necessary to drive future dialogue and build trust among all parties involved. Each member can contribute to the peace process but with a unified goal of bringing reconciliation, peace and democracy to Myanmar.

The leaders also strongly support the FP5 peace plan and their decisions taken in Phnom Penh last November without hesitation.

Since the coup, the conflict has impacted the security and stability of neighboring countries and beyond, with more severe ripple effects than expected.

The ASEAN President also realized that without Myanmar’s cooperation, growing transnational criminal networks, especially those involved in human trafficking, would go unchecked.

A few days before the summit, 20 Indonesians were rescued from Myawaddy district opposite Maesot in Tak province. They were lured by illegal call centers based across the Thai border. The victims are said to have come from Malaysia, Thailand, among others.

The matter was serious enough that the president pushed for a separate joint statement from the leaders on combating human trafficking caused by the misuse of technology.

Interestingly, Myanmar tried to make its presence felt in Labuan Bajo by communicating through two documents prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that circulated among the members. Myanmar’s seat remained vacant at the summit, but Nay Pyi Taw’s voice was heard.

In addition, Aung Myo Myint, Myanmar’s permanent representative to ASEAN, was present at the non-political meetings. Everything indicated that Myanmar did not want to isolate itself from Asean.

In the first document, dated May 4, the military regime, officially known as the State Administrative Council (SAC), highlighted its efforts since the February 2021 coup in favor of peace, stability and democracy, which he described as a synergy of the Asean Five-point consensus (5FP) and Myanmar’s five-point roadmap.

It contained seven titles explaining that Myanmar fills the 5PC of the block.

The report first detailed the cooperation with the three special envoys of the ASEAN President, the SAC peace initiative, the measures taken by the resistance forces, the efforts of Nay Pyi Taw to restore stability and peace, efforts to restore multi-party democracy, amnesty for convicts, humanitarian aid through an AHA center, and the repatriation of internally displaced people in Rakhine.

ASEAN leaders took note of the document.

Essentially, the SAC presented a one-sided progress report, which provided clues to the thinking and strategies of the SAC. While the SAC perceived that it had made progress in three key areas contained in FP5, including cessation of violence, inclusive political dialogue and humanitarian assistance, ASEAN members apparently did not not shared these views.

Ahead of the summit, ASEAN leaders issued a strong statement expressing deep concern over the situation in Myanmar.

ASEAN urged Myanmar to end all forms of violence and the use of force to create an enabling environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and inclusive national dialogues.

Additionally, the statement supported Jokowi’s condemnation of the attack on a convoy of the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management Center and ASEAN Myanmar Monitoring Team.

Just hours before ASEAN leaders were set to meet during the retreat, SAC circulated a one-page letter from SAC chief, presumably Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, s addressing his ASEAN colleagues.

The letter dated May 9 says in part that “the government calls on members of the People’s Defense Force (PDF) and other armed resistance activities to stand with legality and join hands in building national”.

Returnees, the letter says, will be given the necessary amnesty or a reduction in their sentence would be considered on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with applicable law.

But there will be no such exceptions for those who have committed serious crimes such as murder and rape.

The letter was SAC’s first charm offensive before the leaders retired. Earlier, ASEAN strongly condemned last month’s airstrikes in the village of Pazi Gyi in Sagaing region, which killed 170 people.

In addition, the SAC also pledged to “provide necessary assistance to all returnees for their reintegration, and rewards will be offered to those who surrender arms and ammunition.”

The letter also gives details of the reward – the return of a gun or drone was worth 50,000 kyat (5,850 baht); a homemade pistol, mine and a bomb were worth 30,000 kyats.

So far, none of the resistance forces have taken heed of SAC’s openings.

The military regime had previously extended a ceasefire, which the resistance forces refused to respect, and the fighting continued unabated.

The letter does not mention the National Unity Government (NUG), which is waging a diplomatic war against the Tatmadaw regime.

The international community, especially Western dialogue partners, pressured ASEAN leaders to take punitive action against Nay Pyi Taw. The next few months will be crucial in determining whether further action is needed to rebuke Myanmar in light of the latest developments on the ground.

For the past week, questions have been raised about whether Thailand’s policy towards Myanmar will change given the country’s surprising election result.

Opposition parties, led by the Move Forward party, are currently trying to form the next government. Speculation was widespread that he would not be as friendly to the Myanamr junta as the outgoing Prayut administration.

For now, the country’s policy towards the Myanmar quagmire remains intact. Thailand’s position is clear on the need for re-engagement with Myanmar.

As an immediate neighbor sharing 2,401 kilometers of border, Thailand wants peace more than anyone. Bangkok believes condemning and isolating Myanmar would not serve the bloc’s collective interest, let alone its own.

Even with the more progressive government-in-waiting, the substance and trajectory of current policy and practice will be maintained relative to what is happening in Myanmar.

But stronger opinions could be expressed on norms and values ​​related to conflict, refugees and migrant workers, among other issues.