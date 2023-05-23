E. Jean Carroll asks to include Donald Trump’s town hall remarks on CNN in defamation lawsuit





Just a day after a New York jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, awarding him $5 million in damages, he appeared on CNN and attacked it again, calling it a job with a fact-up story.

On Monday, Carrolls’ attorneys requested that those remarks be included in his remaining defamation case against Trump.

The proposed amended lawsuit seeks very substantial additional damages, both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further libel, and to deter others from doing the same.

He argues that Trump’s remarks at CNN’s town hall, made to enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience on live television, demonstrate the depth of his malice toward Carroll, as it’s hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be motivated more by hatred, ill will or grudge.

The amended complaint says an estimated 3.3 million people watched the town hall on CNN, and messages began circulating on social media shortly after Trump regurgitated numerous lies and demeaning remarks about Carroll at the antenna.

These messages and others like them are exactly what Trump wanted, he continues. Trump used a national platform to belittle and mock Carroll. He got a laughing audience as he shed light on his violent sexual assault, called Carroll’s names, implied that Carroll was asking to be assaulted, and overturned the jury’s verdict vindicating Carroll.

Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan said in the days following the May 10 town hall that Trump’s behavior was definitely actionable.

He’s not going to get away with it again, she told MSNBC in a May 16 interview. can search for a playbook on how to do it.

But, suffice it to say, I have a lot of lawyers who are very busy looking into this, and we are weighing all of our options.

In a brief interview with The New York Times on Monday, Kaplan said, “It mocks the jury verdict and our justice system if it can just keep repeating the same defamatory statements over and over again.

The amended lawsuit, dubbed Carroll I, was first filed in 2019 after Trump furiously denied Carroll’s allegation that he raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump, who was president at the time, accused Carroll of fabricating the claim to sell his memoir, calling it a complete scam.

Carroll filed a second lawsuit against Trump, Carroll II, in late 2022, expanding his claim for assault and battery under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York state law that grants sexual abuse survivors a window one year to sue beyond the statute of limitations. .

It was Carroll II that resulted in the $5 million decision on May 9, which Trump has appealed. Carroll I remains ongoing.

