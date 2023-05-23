Arrival of new Chinese ambassador to the United States on Tuesday





But Xie’s arrival suggests that Beijing may want to reduce this bilateral acrimony. And it follows a two day meeting earlier this month in Vienna between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, who both sides described as candid, substantive and constructive. The dispatch of Xies from Beijing follows Bidens prediction at a Sunday press conference following the G-7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, that bilateral relations will begin to unravel very soon. The timing of Xie taking office indicates a thaw but will not reverse or halt the risk reduction path both sides have embarked on, said Ivan Kanapathy, former director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia at the Council. of national security. The State Department declined to comment and the Chinese Embassy did not respond to a request for comment. Xie was chosen as ambassador rather than Deputy Foreign Minister Hua Chunying, a Washington, DC-based diplomat who specializes in Chinese foreign policy told POLITICO in January. As a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua became famous for sharp-tongued repression against foreign critics. The choice of Chinese Xie leaders may signal a preference for a less caustic interlocutor in order to mitigate bilateral antipathy. But Xie has her own record of wolf warrior-style diplomacy. In his previous role as Commissioner of Foreign Ministries in Hong Kong, Xie foreign critic maligned territories often responded with police brutality to pro-democracy protesters in 2019 and blamed the unrest on shadowy foreign forces. Xie led a chilling meeting with Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in July 2021 in which he scolded him because what he said was the very mistaken mentality of the administration and its dangerous policy towards China. Xie sent Sherman home with a List of US wrongdoings that must stop and one List of key individual cases of concern to China to make sure she got the message. Xie might rethink the wisdom of that approach now that he’s Xi’s point man in the US Wolf warrior diplomacy doesn’t sit well in Washington and I’d be very surprised if he was more of a wolf warrior than a problem solver, said Susan Shirk, former deputy assistant secretary of state in the Clinton administration. .

