Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Sydney, Australia ahead of talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Australia and received a rock star welcome from the Indian community ahead of scheduled talks with Anthony Albanese.

Mr Modi landed at Sydney Airport on Monday evening, where he was greeted by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell and NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, who is the son of migrants from the South Punjab.

Footage shows Mr Farrell and a number of diplomats welcoming India’s leader with the traditional Hindu greeting of ‘Namaste’.

He is also seen greeting several members of the Indian community who gave him a warm welcome.

Thousands of members of the Indian diaspora will gather for Prime Minister Modi’s whirlwind visit to the port city.

Mr Modi will attend a community event to be held at the Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday evening.

About 20,000 ecstatic supporters, mostly from the Indian community, are expected.

It is understood that Mr Modi will retrace the steps taken when he last visited Australia eight years ago at the event.

The Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would also attend “a momentous occasion to strengthen bilateral relations”.

Discussions between the two leaders are expected to focus on education, critical minerals and dominating the Chinese supply chain.

Net zero carbon emissions, defense cooperation and growing two-way investment should also be topics of discussion.

But the federal government is under pressure to also raise human rights abuses with Narendra Modi.

Human Rights Watch’s Asia director, Elaine Pearson, wants Mr. Albanese to discuss the plight of Muslim and minority communities in India.

The crackdown on free speech meant Mr Modi had been shielded from public criticism of human rights abuses, she said.

“The Australian government should view his visit to Sydney as a key opportunity to raise with him the criticisms and concerns that he does not hear in India,” Ms Pearson told AAP.

“Muslims and Christians have faced discrimination, threats and violent attacks.

“Draconian laws are regularly used to target journalists, civil society groups and government critics.

Greens Senator David Shoebridge said Australia should have a strong relationship with India, but it should be “a friendship of truth”.

“We have repeatedly said that the degrading human rights situation in India, the lack of press freedom must be an issue that needs to be clearly raised,” he said.

India’s High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra, does not believe the issue will be raised in discussions, saying stories of temple vandalism, violence and intimidation could have been perpetrated by a small number of people.

“Action is being taken against violators by the authorities there and I don’t think it will impact the overall significance or the smooth running of the visit,” he told ABC radio.

“So we’ll see who is raising what and how to respond to it, but I don’t foresee any of this being on the Australian government’s agenda.”

Indo-Pacific security expert Ashok Sharma said all Indians had benefited from Mr Modi’s tenure, arguing the criticism was politically motivated.

Australia and India must work together to strengthen regional security against Chinese rule, he said.

Both countries also had a role to play alongside the United States in stimulating research and sharing technology, especially critical minerals and renewable energy.

“Both countries need to do a lot of work on this, China is trying to dominate this space, both commercially and with critical minerals,” Dr. Sharma told AAP.

The relationship between Canberra and New Delhi has grown at a rapid pace, including through defense cooperation and military training exercises.

“We must establish Indo-Pacific security,” he said.

“Australia and India must also work on non-traditional security initiatives, including on climate change.”

Mr. Albanese said ahead of Mr. Modi’s arrival that the visit would be an opportunity to hold serious talks on the Indo-Pacific.

“Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he said on Monday.

“Together, we have an important role to play in supporting this vision. As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer.

“I look forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney.”

During his two-day visit to the country, Mr Modi is expected to stop by Indian businesses in western Sydney for the unveiling of a cornerstone at the entrance to ‘Little India’ in Harris Park.

One in three Harris Park residents was born in India, 10 times the proportion in Greater Sydney or elsewhere in Australia, and the suburb is home to a bustling retail and dining district showcasing the best of the subcontinent.

His visit comes after the planned summit of Quad leaders this week in Sydney was canceled after US President Joe Biden withdrew due to domestic concerns over the debt crisis.

Instead, Quad leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan this weekend.

Mr Modi last visited Australia in 2014.

Mr. Albanese plans to travel to India in September for a meeting of G20 leaders in New Delhi.