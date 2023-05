Raskin slams Comer for linking Biden inquiry to Trump poll

Five months after House Republicans launched an investigation into President Biden’s son, Hunter, and other family members, they have so far failed to identify any business connections that could have influenced his decisions. as Vice President or President.

But Rep. James Comer, the Republican from Kentucky who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said Monday that his committee’s public disclosure of overseas business dealings by Hunter Biden and other Biden relatives is helping the campaign. President Donald Trump. During an interview on Fox News, Comer linked the Republicans’ survey of Joe Biden’s relatives to Donald Trump’s poll numbers.

A Fox News anchor asked Comer, “Do you think because of your investigation that’s what moved that needle with the media?”

“Absolutely. Absolutely, there is no doubt. You look at the polls, and right now Donald Trump is seven points ahead of Joe Biden and trending up, Joe Biden trending down” Comer said, “And I think the media is looking around, scratching their heads, and they realize the American people are following our investigation. And they realize there’s something wrong.” It is not normal for children, grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews of the President of the United States to receive telegrams from foreign nationals.

Comer appeared to be referring to a recent ABC-Washington Post poll from early May that showed Trump beating Biden in a head-to-head matchup. Some polling experts have criticized the survey, saying the sample size was too small and the methods flawed. Most polls show a potential race between Trump and Biden in 2024 is too close to predict.

“It’s incredible to me that the chairman of the oversight committee is openly measuring the progress of his work by Donald Trump’s polling numbers,” said House Oversight Committee Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. , who added that Comer’s “comment tells the world that these wild goose-chasing probes are all about one thing: helping Donald Trump get back into the White House.

Read more: How Hunter Biden’s scandals compare to those of Trump’s family members

Raskin accused Comer of using the Biden investigation for political gain while failing to honor his public commitment to investigate former President Trump for his blatant profit taking and conflicts of interest while in office and Jared Kushner for profiting from his former position as senior White House adviser to the tune of billions of dollars pocketed by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and other foreign autocrats.

Last year, as Comer prepared to take the hammer from the House Oversight Committee, he told TIME that Republicans were “not investigating Hunter Biden for political reasons” and were preparing to look specifically at his trade relations to see if it posed a national security problem. threaten or compromise his father.

