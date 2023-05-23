Raeisi’s trip to Indonesia ‘turns’ in Tehran-Jakarta relations (Iran FM)

Iranian Foreign Minister hailed President Ebrahim Raeisis’ upcoming trip to Indonesia as a turning point and a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two Muslim countries.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a article published by the Indonesian English language newspaper Jakarta Post Monday.

The upcoming state visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to Jakarta, in response to the invitation of President Joko ‘Jokowi’Widodo, not only marks a turning point in the bilateral relations between the two countries, but also the start of a new chapter in relations between the two great nations, said Amir-Abdollahian.

Stressing the importance of the Iranian presidents’ visit to Indonesia, the senior diplomat said: The positions of the two countries in the two regions of the Middle East and East Asia, the cultural and civilizational commonalities and the significant potential for cooperation in various fields announce the opening of a new era of relations between the two countries based on respect and mutual understanding.

He pointed out that diplomatic relations between Tehran and Jakarta are now entering their eighth decade, while relations between the two great nations have deep roots in history.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of a balanced, intelligent and dynamic foreign policy, attaches particular importance to the development of relations with Indonesia, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Fortunately, this determination exists on both sides, and the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Indonesia are determined to create the infrastructure and facilities necessary for the development of relations in various fields, he said. added.

The head of Iran’s diplomatic apparatus said discussions between the two countries during Raeisis’ visit to Jakarta will cover a wide range of bilateral, regional and international topics.

Amir-Abdollahian added that Iran and Indonesia seek to deepen cooperation in various fields, including political, economic, trade, energy, science and technology, cultural, parliamentary and security.

Underlining that the current volume of trade between the two countries is below expectations, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation in Jakarta provide a valuable opportunity for the public and private sectors of the two countries to become more familiar with each other’s economic situation. and business capabilities and capabilities.

“The Islamic world needs greater convergence”

Elsewhere in his article, Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the common positions of Iran and Indonesia, as two Muslim countries, in resolving outstanding issues in the region and the world.

Issues such as the need for unity among Islamic countries, the promotion of the true image of Islam in the world, the fight against extremism and Islamophobia and the support of the interests of Muslims around the world, including the oppressed Palestinian people, are the points that align the foreign policy of the two countries, he said.

As an influential bloc in global equations, the Islamic world needs greater convergence to create opportunities for consensus, synergy and generation of innovative ideas, for the benefit of the greater Ummah (global Islamic community), he noted.

Emphasizing that countries that have a significant weight in the Islamic world can play a leading role in achieving the interests of the Ummah, Amir-Abdollahian said: “On this basis, Iran welcomes the strengthening of cooperation with Indonesia, as one of the key and influential countries. predominantly Muslim countries in the world.

At the head of a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi must go to Jakarta on Monday at the official invitation of his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo.

During the two-day visit to the Southeast Asian country, the Iranian president will hold talks with the speakers of the House of Representatives and the People’s Consultative Assembly of Indonesia.

Raeisi will also meet with Iranian and Indonesian businessmen, hold talks with Indonesian scholars and thinkers, and meet with Iranians residing in Indonesia.