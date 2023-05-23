What lessons can Israel learn from the elections in Türkiye? – notice

The 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey provide significant lessons and insights for proponents of democracy in Israel, in general, and those in the Israeli opposition who are engaged in political and party renewal.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stood in Turkish national elections for more than 20 years, first as the founder of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) which challenged the existing political order, then as Prime Minister who reshaped the system of government and more recently, as an all-powerful president seeking a new term.

Turkey’s elections have sparked interest in Israel over the years, whether due to Erdogan’s Islamist affiliation which initially sparked speculation that Turkey was following Iran’s path or, more recently, of the impact of his stay in power on Israeli-Turkish relations and regional geopolitics.

A new aspect has informed Israeli discourse on Turkey in recent years: the concern of the Israeli pro-democracy camp that processes of democratic erosion in Turkey are similarly emerging in Israel under Netanyahu’s continued rule. Seven years ago, the Israeli opposition issued warnings against “Israel turning into Turkey”, and in 2020 Benny Gantz’s Blue and White opposition party adopted the campaign slogan “It’s Blue and White or Erdogan” (it rhymes in Hebrew).

Since the establishment of the current Netanyahu government and in the face of the legislative processes it promotes, pro-democracy forces in Israel have increasingly turned to their colleagues in Turkey (as well as in Hungary and Poland) to to learn about the situation there and to seek advice on safeguarding democracy.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Ermine Erdogan, greets supporters at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2023. (UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

The political renewal that has characterized Turkey’s opposition to the recent elections is resonating with Israeli opposition forces, which have a growing interest in creating new, united and renewed political frameworks (see, for example, the recent call to Labor MP Gilad Kariv’s unity on the political left). Relevant insights that can be drawn from the Turkish opposition’s attempt to replace Erdogan mainly touch on issues of alliances and unification, momentum and hope.

Alliances and unifications

As the 2023 elections approach, most Turkish opposition groups have rallied behind a single presidential candidate: the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP, founded by Atatürk), Kemal Klcdaroglu. This push to consolidate a united front began before the 2018 presidential elections and bore fruit in the 2019 municipal elections with impressive victories for opposition candidates in major cities.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, six parties from all political and social backgrounds led a joint campaign, calling for the restoration of democratic order and a return to a parliamentary system of government. Along with Klcdaroglu, the leaders of the other five parties ran as vice-presidential candidates, as did the mayors of Istanbul (Ekrem Imamoglu) and Ankara (Mansur Yavas), who played key roles in the campaign.

The ideologically diverse front performed well during the campaign, even if it ultimately fell short of expectations. In a sign that may be relevant to Israel’s fragmented politics, Turkey’s southeast Kurdish ethnic minority provided Klcdaroglu with overwhelming support on election day, having struck deals with the opposition front but not joining it .

THIS IS an encouraging lesson for the prospects of forging constructive political alliances with the Arab citizens of Israel, even if formal cooperation under one political roof is unlikely.

The joint Turkish presidential campaign conveyed unity, determination and the will to set aside differences in favor of achieving an overriding national goal. Preliminary agreements between the parties allowed opposition parties to formulate joint political moves vis-à-vis different constituencies to maximize their relative advantage on election day.

On the other hand, the great ideological diversity of the bloc undermined certainty about the policies the opposition would adopt if elected and about the identity of the political appointments that would follow. This was clearly evident, for example, in the area of ​​foreign policy. The opposition bloc included Ahmet Davutoglu, Erdogan’s former foreign minister credited with strengthening Turkey’s position in the Arab and Muslim sphere, as well as Namik Tan, a former Turkish ambassador to Israel and in the United States, aligned with pro-Western views.

Which of the two would have set the diplomatic tone if the opposition had won? Voters could not know this in advance and the opposition’s attempt to bridge this uncertainty by publishing a comprehensive election platform (unusual in Turkey) provided only a partial answer to these concerns.

A seemingly more appropriate model in the Israeli context would be for parties of very different ideological leanings to come forward separately and parties more ideologically aligned to form unions, with a public commitment in advance to form a coalition after the elections.

On the parliamentary front, the largest party in the bloc, the CHP, gave up some of its future representation in advance to allow mergers with several smaller parties. This decision was criticized in hindsight when the election results indicated that the mergers had failed to increase the power of the CHP and that the party was nevertheless forced to transfer seats to ideologically distant parties which had garnered negligible support. voters.

When forming political consolidations, one must therefore consider not only how to maximize profits on election day, but also how to enable effective parliamentary action throughout a future legislature. Moreover, the opposition’s recourse to key figures (mayors) who were appointed to leadership positions in the event of victory but not to parliamentary posts in the event of defeat, risked weakening their various factions.

The lesson for Israel is that entry into national politics must be completely sincere, including a willingness to give up current posts to make room for opposition parliamentary activity.

Dynamism and hope

Turkey’s election day sparked a lot of optimism in the change camp, especially as the elections were approaching. This was no small feat, given the repeated disappointments this side has suffered in recent years and the feeling of helplessness generated by Erdogan’s prolonged rule. It’s an important lesson in the relative ease of inspiring hope and tapping into a thirst for change when the public senses that its leaders are acting responsibly and together to advance the common interest of the bloc. .

THE FORMATION of a collective opposition alliance, the positive campaign it waged, the unifying national discourse, the desire to break social taboos and legitimize ethnic and religious minorities mobilized opposition supporters and gave the feeling that change was possible. This, in turn, increased voter turnout and motivated voters to volunteer for polling station supervision – a central pillar of the opposition’s Election Day strategy.

The global dimension introduced by the opposition in the election campaign was also important, underscoring that victory would position Turkey as a role model for like-minded voters in other countries. The opposition also felt responsible in light of the global attention given to its efforts.

The positive momentum and favorable polls ended up dazzling and generating an excess of optimism, which may have led to failed electoral tendencies in the periphery and away from social networks, and a lack of sufficiently adapted answers for them. in the countryside. This phenomenon has occurred in the past both in Israel and in other Western countries, requiring attention in the future.

The role played by mayors in the campaign indicated the power of the municipal arena. Given the repeated losses of the national leadership of the opposition (such as those Klcdaroglu himself has suffered since he was elected leader of his party in 2010), the municipal leadership has continued to produce stories of success. Imamoglu and Yavas were seen as winners, having cracked the code to defeat Erdogan’s candidates in 2019.

As mayors, they were also portrayed as leaders who cared about the daily needs of their people, and their presence in the campaign added new spirit to a somewhat outdated party leadership. The two mayors also played a major role on election night. They appeared in public together every few hours to take stock of the situation and try to cheer up voters. This is relevant in the Israeli context in the run-up to the upcoming municipal elections in October 2023.

The extent to which the pro-democracy camp succeeds in creating a compelling narrative of success and victory in these elections and producing young and promising leaders will also be particularly important ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections, towards which new political cadres could take shape.

Since the advent of the democracy protests in Israel, in January 2023, a growing Israeli openness has grown to international partnerships, to learning from the experiences of like-minded allies in other countries and to sharing Israel’s ideas with others. This is a welcome trend that raises hopes that the voices emerging from Turkey’s recent elections will indeed resonate in Israel and help bring about change.

The writer is president of the Mitvim Institute, senior fellow for Israeli affairs at the Middle East Institute and co-founder of Diplomeds – The Council for Mediterranean Diplomacy.