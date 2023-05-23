Trump’s lawyer took notes indicating the former president wanted to fight the subpoena over classified documents





Donald Trump asked if he could push back on the Justice Department’s efforts last year to retrieve all classified documents still in his possession during conversations with his lawyer about complying with a federal subpoena, multiple sources say. familiar with the notes taken by his lawyer and given to the investigators.

Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained dozens of pages of notes that Trump attorney Evan Corcoran took last spring, memorizing conversations with his client after the former president received the subpoena in last May and before a key meeting with the Justice Department a few weeks later when Trumps legal team said it had turned over all classified documents it could find, the sources told CNN.

The notes provide more insight into Trump’s thinking and actions during a critical time as the special counsel continues his criminal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents and the possibility that he obstructed the investigation.

Some sources close to the former president say he was simply asking Corcoran for legal advice when he asked if they could push back the subpoena. But Trump offered shifting explanations for why he didn’t turn over all classified documents in a timely manner. Trump said he had absolute right to take the documents as recently as this month at a CNN town hall.

Smith got the notes after an extraordinary court battle that ended with a federal judge ruling there was enough evidence to suggest Trump used his attorney in the prosecution of a crime. This allowed prosecutors to breach attorney-client privilege and obtain Corcorans notes and additional testimony from him before a grand jury.

CNN has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment. Corcorans’ attorney and the Office of Special Advocates declined to comment.

A source described the Corcorans notes as too detailed. Another source close to Trump’s legal team said some of them were surprised at the level of detail in Corcoran’s notes. This source said several sets of notes were given to prosecutors and were extensively redacted to protect Corcorans’ legal opinions in the investigators’ notes.

Multiple sources said the notes reveal how Trump, briefed by his attorney on the subpoena and how he should respond, asked if there was a way to fight him. Some contents of the notes were first reported by The Guardian.

New evidence in classified documents investigation could undermine Trump’s claims

The notes the DOJ obtained reflect conversations between Corcoran and Trump after May 11 and through June 3, 2022, in which the attorney explained that the subpoena meant that Trump would have to return all documents marked classified to the government, sources said.

By then, federal officials had spent months trying to retrieve classified and presidential records taken by Trump after he left the White House.

In response to the subpoena, Corcoran searched Trumps Mar-a-Lago Florida estate for classified documents. Corcoran told the Justice Department in June he believed all White House files were in a storage room and nowhere else in the complex, and he said he turned over all the files he had. found in the federal government.

Sources said the notes indicate that Trump aide Walt Nauta unlocked the storage room where the documents were stored so Corcoran could conduct his research. Nauta, who served as a White House valet and now works as her body man, offered to help, but Corcoran declined, the notes say, sources said.

CNN has reached out to Nautas’ attorney for comment.

The Corcorans notes do not explain how the FBI was able to find hundreds of additional classified documents during its court-authorized search of the property, including in Trump’s office at the resort in August 2022, according to one of the sources.

CNN previously reported that prosecutors demanded answers about why Nauta was seen in Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage moving boxes out of the storage room before and after the May subpoena. , and that he said in an interview with investigators that it was in Trumps direction.

Haberman: New evidence worries people around Trump

Former Trump attorney Tim Parlatore told CNN in an interview on Saturday that he doesn’t believe Nauta did anything wrong, but said Nauta may have made clumsy statements to investigators. .

Someone moving boxes isn’t evidence of obstruction, it’s evidence of a business in operation, because that’s during the period when they would have to be reviewing documents anyway to determine what who is personal and what is presidential under the Presidential Records Act. There’s nothing wrong with that, Parlatore said.

While Trump and Corcoran’s legal team had fought efforts to force Corcoran to provide more evidence, a federal judge who reviewed the case concluded that it was Trump and not the attorney who may have committed a crime.

Corcoran had written a statement in June attesting that Trump’s team conducted a diligent search for the boxes moved from the White House to Florida and that all classified documents were returned. Christina Bobb, the attorney who signed the letter, added the caveat, as far as I know.

