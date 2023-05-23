Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party moves supreme court against military court trials





By Press Trust of India: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday asked the Supreme Court to try civilians involved in the May 9 attacks on army facilities before military courts, calling the government’s decision a “clear violation” of constitutional guarantees of due process and a fair trial.

The petition submitted by the party’s additional general secretary, Omar Ayub Khan, sought the intervention of the highest court under Article 184(3), according to Geo TV.

The petition posed 22 questions to the Supreme Court asking for its opinion on the scope of the law, whether or not the requisition violates Section 17 and whether the deployment is a “threat to the system of parliamentary democracy”, the report said.

The petition also asks the court to consider whether the requisitioning of the armed forces is “dishonest and beyond jurisdiction” because the federal government had claimed they could not be deployed due to the security situation during the election.

“Does the trial of civilians by military tribunals constitute a clear violation of constitutional guarantees of due process and fair trial and a breach of Pakistan’s existing obligations under the International Covenant on Civil Rights? and policies as well as the case law developed by this tribunal? according to the petition.

The petition also questioned the “federal government’s support” of the public rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Supreme Court, showing a “discriminatory attitude” towards the use of Section 245 and of section 144.

He also questioned whether branding the PTI a “terrorist organization” was a tactic to not hold elections and “crowd out” the party led by Imran Khan from the electoral process, the report adds.

The National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, on Monday passed a resolution pledging to try May 9 rioters implicated in attacks on military and state facilities under applicable laws, including the National Security Act. army and the anti-terrorism law.

The resolution, which was proposed by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, passed the House after a majority of lawmakers voted in favor.

On May 9, Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistani Rangers paramilitaries in a corruption case while at the High Court in Islamabad, sparking unrest across the country.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the house of a corps commander in Lahore.

Police reported 10 deaths in violent clashes, while Khan’s party says 40 of its workers lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Last week, the military’s top brass pledged to bring to justice the arsonists who attacked civilian and military installations through a trial under the country’s relevant laws, including the strict Pakistani military and the Official Secrets Act.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

