Joko Widodo requested the continuation of the BTS tower project

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Acting Minister of Communication and Information Technology Mahfud MD said Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered the tower project Transceiver base station (BTS) of the Ministry of Communication and Information (Kemnkominfo) continues to meet the needs of the population in telecommunications infrastructure.

“Because it was designed as a strategic development policy strategy for the civil service since 2006 and it works well every year, it has been taken into account, so we are trying to continue it,” Mahfud MD said. after meeting President Jokowi at the presidential palace. Complex, Jakarta, Monday.

Mahfud MD met with President Jokowi on Monday to provide a report on his willingness to serve as interim Menkominfo after Johnny Plate was named a suspect in the BTS procurement scheme by investigators from the Attorney General’s Office.

Mahfud said if the BTS project is stopped at this time, the community will suffer losses. Acquiring telecommunications infrastructure such as BTS, he said, has become a necessity for the people.

“Therefore, the president’s directive, don’t cut it, try to make it work. Try to collect all the money, which is still illegal everywhere and operate there. Of course, the law will do that,” said Mahfud, who is also the coordinating minister for foreign affairs, law, politics and security (Menkopolhukam).

Even if the BTS project continues, Mahfud guarantees that law enforcement will be strictly enforced against perpetrators of corruption in the BTS project. Currently, the alleged BTS corruption scheme, which cost the state up to IDR 8 trillion, is under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office (Kejagung).

“Regarding the project, we will find a way to continue it. Because I summoned the former ministers, the former Menkominfo. “Sir, it is going well from year to year according to the calendar, how come this only be now?” That’s how it is, Mahfud said.

Mahfud explained that the BTS procurement project has been ongoing since 2006. From this year to 2019, the project has been going well.

However, Mahfud said, problems arose in the 2020-2021 financial year with the acquisition of the Rs 28 trillion BTS project.

Through March 2023, Mahfud said, budget users reported there were 1,100 tower or performed tricks on all 4,200 targets. Then an inspection was carried out by satellite and the result was 958 rounds. However, Mahfud said, of the 958 rounds, it is unclear whether they can be used or not.

“From 958 tower it is unclear whether it can actually be used or not as 8 samples were taken and none of them perform to specification. However, this was previously assumed to be true and the value was only around IDR 2.1 trillion. So there are always embezzlement or unclear funds that are not accounted for in court amounting to Rs 8 trillion,” Mahfud said.

Mahfud said investigators from the attorney general’s office will also trace the flow of funds that were misused in the BTS procurement project.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) has named six suspects in this case, namely Anang Achmad Latif (AAL) as Senior Director of BAKTI Kemenkominfo, Gauntung Menak (GMS) as Senior Director of PT Mora Telematics Indonesia, Yohan Suryanto (YS) as Human Development Expert of University of Indonesia (HUDEV) Year 2020, Mukti Ali (MA) Suspicion of PT Huwaei Technology Investment, and Irwan Hermawan (IH) as as Commissioner of PT Solitchmedia Synergy and former Minister of Communications and Information Jhonny G. Plaque.

