E. Jean Carroll seeks $10 million in damages from Trump over post-verdict statements





NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) – Writer E. Jean Carroll on Monday sought to amend the first of his two libel suits against Donald Trump to demand at least $10 million in additional damages, citing comments that he had made on CNN after a jury found him. guilty of sexually assaulting her.

A federal jury in Manhattan on May 9 found that Trump sexually abused Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by lying about it in October 2022. The jury ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million in damages and interests. Trump appealed the verdict and called Carroll’s claims “completely rogue.”

On Monday, Carroll’s attorneys pointed to Trump’s posts on Truth Social calling the verdict “disgraceful” and criticizing Carroll on CNN on May 10, arguing that she should be allowed to change her earlier lawsuit, which alleges that Trump l defamed by denying the incident. in the comments of 2019, when he was president.

“Trump’s defamatory statements after the verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll because it is difficult to imagine defamatory conduct that could be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite,” his lawyers wrote. “This conduct warrants a very significant punitive damages award.”

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Carroll testified at trial that Trump lured her into a dressing room in the lingerie section of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, then pinned her against a wall and raped her. Two of Carroll’s friends told jurors she told them about the incident shortly after it happened.

During a town hall on CNN the day after the verdict, Trump said he “never met this woman” and called Carroll’s account a “false”, “made up story” made up by “crazy work “. These statements are the basis of the new documents filed by Carroll.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, filed her second defamation and assault lawsuit after New York passed a law giving victims of sexual assault a new window to sue even if the statute of limitations had passed .

His initial November 2019 trial was mired in appeals over whether Trump was immune from prosecution because he had been president when he spoke.

Carroll’s lawyers said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Monday that because Trump’s alleged defamatory statements were essentially the same, the only open questions are whether he was immune for making the first statement. , and if not what damage he owes.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

