Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting Australia, wants closer bilateral defense ties | Ap-top-news





SYDNEY (AP) Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney for his second Australian visit as Indian Prime Minister and told local media he wants closer bilateral defense and security ties as the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region is growing. Modi is the only leader of the Quad nations to continue plans to visit Australia after President Joe Biden pulled out last week to return to Washington to focus on debt limit talks. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hosted a Group of Seven meeting last week, also later canceled his trip to Australia. Modi addresses the Indian diaspora on Tuesday at a sold-out 20,000-seat Sydney stadium. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the stadium event and has a scheduled bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart on Wednesday. Modi told the Tuesday edition of the Australian newspaper that he wanted to take India’s relationship with Australia to the next level, including closer defense and security ties to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. As two democracies, India and Australia have common interests in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. There is alignment from our strategic point of view, Modi told the newspaper. The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defense and security issues. Our navies participate in joint naval exercises. I believe in the value of working together to realize the true potential of closer defense and security cooperation, Modi added. Modi last visited Australia in November 2014, just months after his government was first elected. Australia had withdrawn from the Quad’s initial security dialogue with India, the United States and Japan in 2008, fearing the grouping would provoke a build-up of the Chinese military. Since China went this route anyway, the Quad reformed in 2017 and Australia returned to joint Quad military exercises in 2020. With the Sydney leaders’ summit cancelled, a replacement quadruple meeting has been convened on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday evening from Papua New Guinea, where he had hosted a meeting with Pacific island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate. When asked if the Australian would raise the rights of Muslims and minorities in India with the Hindu leader, Richard Marles, Australia’s deputy prime minister, said he expected Albanese and Modi to have a full conversation. We have never had a better strategic alignment with India than we do now. Both countries are deeply invested in the collective security of the Indo-Pacific region, Marles told reporters in Australia’s capital Canberra. What others are reading…

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

