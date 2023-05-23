



Shanghai (AFP) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China, Moscow’s Foreign Ministry said, for a visit during which he will meet President Xi Jinping and sign a series of agreements on infrastructure and trade.

Mishustin arrived in Shanghai on Monday evening, the ministry said, where he was met at the airport by Moscow’s ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and Beijing’s top diplomat to Russia Zhang Hanhui. He will attend a Russian-Chinese business forum and visit a petrochemical research institute in Shanghai, the Kremlin said, and hold talks with “representatives of Russian business circles”. This forum has invited a number of sanctioned Russian tycoons – including key fertilizer, steel and mining sectors – as well as Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who handles energy issues, Bloomberg reported. Last year, China became the largest energy customer of Russia, whose gas exports had also fallen after a wave of Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. Mishustin will then travel to Beijing, where he will meet Xi and Premier Li Qiang, Russian state media TASS reported. China and Russia have intensified economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, with their strategic partnership only getting closer since the invasion of Ukraine. While China says it is a neutral party in this war, it has refused to condemn Russia for the invasion. In February, Beijing issued a document calling for a “political settlement” of the conflict, which Western countries said could allow Russia to hold much of the territory it seized in Ukraine. At a March summit in Moscow, Xi invited President Vladimir Putin to visit Beijing. Analysts say China holds the upper hand in relations with Russia and its influence is growing as Moscow’s international isolation deepens. AFP 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230523-russian-pm-arrives-in-china-for-talks-with-xi-business-forum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos