Trump PAC-backed Ron DeSalesTax ad shoots governor

Donald Trump-backed ad brands Florida Governor ‘Ron DeSalesTax’

Ad claims Governor Ron DeSantis backed national sales tax

Updated: 7:48 PM EDT May 22, 2023

A new political attack ad from former Republican President and current candidate Donald Trump has hit the airwaves. She targets Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just as he expected to announce a race for the White House that would challenge Trump in a primary. The ad is musical and plays to the tune of Old MacDonald Had a Farm, a 300-year-old folk song. “Ron DeSalesTax had a plan to make you pay more. With a sales tax here and a sales tax there, a tax here, a tax there, a sales tax everywhere, the publicity begins. It comes from the Trump super PAC, MAGA, Inc.” In Congress, Ron DeSantis supported a national sales tax. A 23% tax hike on almost everything you buy, from gas stations to groceries. You will pay more here. You will pay more there. Here you will pay, there you will pay. Everyone will pay more, the announcement continues. Commitment 2024: Trump-backed ad fact check It’s a fact that DeSantis supported a 23% national sales tax, House Resolution 25 (HR 25), the Fair Tax. DeSantis was co-sponsor of the bill. But does the ad tell the whole story? We believe this to be wrong because it omits vital details. First, a bit of history: This is the same claim that was used by DeSantis’ main opponent, Adam Putnam, in the 2018 gubernatorial race, so Trump is recycling old material. Like Trump’s new ad, the 2018 ad did not emphasize that the fair tax would also eliminate all federal taxes, including income taxes, death and capital gains taxes, and payroll taxes. College and university tuition fees would be excluded from the tax, along with stock purchases and capital investments. Existing homes purchased before the fair tax was enacted could be sold tax-free, along with used vehicles. So not “everyone will pay more” as advertised. The ad continues with this final anti-DeSantis claim: “90% of families would benefit from a tax hike if DeSantis replaced the current system.” We’ll call it a lot of political spin. Here’s why: He references an article in Money magazine from Jan. 23, 2023, on an analysis by the Brookings Institution that found in one scenario, “The bottom 90% of earners would see a tax hike. But it also said, based on level of consumption (not by income), the bottom two-thirds would get tax relief, and the top third would pay more overall. That’s a fact. DeSantis’ support for a tax overhaul who botched Congress for 16 years will be a surefire target for opponents if he runs for president. WESH 2 News examines the rest of the ad that makes claims about former President Trump’s tax record. Eh well, update in a future report storms expected to hit central Florida on Monday NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida, saying state ‘devalues ​​and marginalizes’ African Americans

A new political attack ad from former Republican President and current candidate Donald Trump has hit the airwaves.

It targets Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just when he expected to announce a White House race that would challenge Trump in a primary.

The ad is musical and plays to the tune of Old MacDonald Had a Farm, a 300-year-old folk song.

“Ron DeSalesTax had a plan to make you pay more. With sales tax here and sales tax there, tax here, tax there, sales tax everywhere, the commercial begins.

He comes from super PAC Trump, MAGA, Inc.

“In Congress, Ron DeSantis supported a national sales tax. A 23% tax hike on almost everything you buy, from the gas station to the grocery store. You’ll pay more here. You’ll pay more there Here you will pay, there you will pay Everyone will pay more, continues the announcement.

Commitment 2024: Trump-backed advertising fact check

As part of the political coverage of WESH 2s Commitment 2024, let’s get to Get The Facts.

It is a fact that DeSantis supported a 23% national sales tax, House Resolution 25 (HR 25), the Fair Tax. DeSantis was co-sponsor of the bill.

But does the ad tell the whole story? We believe this to be wrong because it omits vital details.

First, a bit of history: This is the same claim that was used by DeSantis’ main opponent, Adam Putnam, in the 2018 gubernatorial race, so Trump is recycling old material.

Like Trump’s new ad, the 2018 ad did not emphasize that the fair tax would also eliminate all federal taxes, including income taxes, death and capital gains taxes, and payroll taxes. College and university tuition fees would be excluded from the tax, along with stock purchases and capital investments.

Existing homes purchased before the fair tax was enacted could be sold tax-free, along with used vehicles. So not “everyone will pay more” as advertised.

The ad continues with this final anti-DeSantis claim: “90% of families would benefit from a tax hike if DeSantis replaced the current system.”

We’ll call it a lot of political spin. Here’s why: He references an article in Money magazine from Jan. 23, 2023, on an analysis by the Brookings Institution that found in one scenario, “The bottom 90% of earners would see a tax hike. But it also stated, based on level of consumption (not by income), the bottom two thirds would get tax relief and the top third would pay more overall.

It is a fact. DeSantis’ support for a tax overhaul that has failed Congress for 16 years will be a surefire target for opponents if he runs for president.

WESH 2 News reviews the remainder of the ad which makes claims about former President Trump’s tax record. Well update you in a future report.

