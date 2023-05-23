Menpora Dito appreciates and hopes that PT Amman Minerals will become an example of corporate CSR for sport and MSMEs





Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo, thanked PT. Amman Minerals. Menpora hopes PT. Amman is an example of a company that uses its CSR funds for sport and the development of MSMEs.

Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo, thanked PT. Amman Minerals. Menpora hopes PT. Amman is an example of a company using its CSR funds for sports development and MSMEs (photo: raiky/kemenpora.go.id)

Jakarta: Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo, expressed his appreciation for PT. Amman Minerals. Menpora hopes PT. Amman is an example of a company that uses its CSR funds for sport and the development of MSMEs. This was conveyed by the Menpora while receiving an audience with Vice President of Social Impact Priyo P. Pramono and his entourage in the 10th floor meeting room of the Ministry of Youth and Sports office , Senayan, Jakarta. “We at Kemenpora are very happy and appreciate what PT Amman Minerals has done as its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and social development focus has chosen the sports sector,” Menpora Dito said on Monday. (22/5) afternoon. According to Menpora Dito, what PT. Amman Minerals is in line with the direction of President Joko Widodo to promote inter-village leagues. “It fits perfectly with what we are currently promoting, which is tarkam competition as directed by President Joko Widodo. Later, we can collaborate on the league to be professional,” Menpora Dito said. “Also, I wish that PT Amman can develop in the field of youth and its MSMEs. In accordance with the direction of the President who is delighted with the existence of the Papua Youth Creative Hub. And we are summoned to value the achievements of the hub and this can be collaborated with Amman in NTB and even at the national level. “, he added. According to Menpora Dito, what PT Amman, which has developed football, basketball, volleyball and surf tarkem leagues, has done can be a pilot project and an example for other mining companies in Indonesia. . “It can also be a pilot project and an example for other mining companies. We ask the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources to get involved and encourage other companies to do the same,” hoped Menpora Dito. Previously, Vice President of Social Impact Priyo P. Pramono said that Amman Minerals has a very progressive view on social impact, especially in the area of ​​sports (soccer, basketball, surfing) currently in West Sumbawa. “Congratulations to the Minister for becoming Menpora. Congratulations also on the achievements of the Indonesian contingent at SEA Games 2023 Cambodia. We also thank you for agreeing to receive our audience,” Priyo said. Priyo hopes that in the future there will be a real collaboration between Kemenpora and PT Amman Minerals. “Today we are focusing on the development of football. We hope that the ministry knows our programs and supports and helps the transition of the league we are developing into a top league for football. Besides football, we are also focusing on the development of basketball, volleyball and surfing,” he explained. Appears to accompany Menpora Dito Sports Performance Enhancement Deputy Surono, Sports Culture Deputy Raden Isnanta, Special Staff for Communications and International Relations Alia Noorayu Laksono, Special Staff for Performance Enhancement and Development Sports Industry Ardima Rama, Special Staff for Youth Acceleration and Sports Innovation Hasintya Saraswati and Special Staff for Law and Governance Compliance Area Alvin Suryohadiprojo. (well) Also present were PT. Amman Minerals, Community Development Manager Dimas Purnama, Partnership Social Impact Manager Citta Nirbitto, Sr. Speck Policy and Research Vido Panduwinata, Superintendent of Sustainable Tourism and Social Impact Ahdiat Amril.(ben)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kemenpora.go.id/detail/3577/menpora-dito-apresiasi-dan-harap-pt-amman-minerals-jadi-contoh-csr-perusahaan-untuk-keolahragaan-dan-umkm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos