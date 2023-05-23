Politics
Why his trip is important despite the cancellation of the Quad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Australia for the final leg of his three-country Asia-Pacific tour which began with Japan last week. His trip comes despite the cancellation of the Quad Summit in Sydney after US President Joe Biden suddenly canceled his trip.
This is Modis’ second official visit to Australia after taking over as Prime Minister in 2014.
Landed in Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian community. Looking forward to various programs over the next two days. pic.twitter.com/gE8obDI5eD
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023
What is the agenda?
Prime Minister Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.
The two men are expected to discuss trade and investment and strengthen their efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, and work to strengthen people-to-people ties, renewable energy and defense and security cooperation, according to an official statement released by the Australian government.
The Indian leader will also interact with Australian business leaders to propel “Canberra’s growing trade and investment relationship with India and seize opportunities from the Australia-India CEO Forum held in Mumbai in March, adds the press release.
Modis’ visit came amid recent incidents of vandalism of an Indian consulate and temples in Australia allegedly committed by Khalistani supporters. When asked if the issue would be raised between the two prime ministers, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, according to YEARS, I would only say that all issues of bilateral engagements, including issues of achieving harmony in our society and the safety and security of our two societies, will be discussed.
#SHOW | It is not correct for me to prejudge what would be discussed between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese. I would only say that all issues of bilateral engagements, including issues of achieving harmony in our society and the safety and security of our two societies will be pic.twitter.com/d0xpuf4xZH
ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023
Modi, who will spend three days in Sydney, will also receive a solemn welcome at Admiralty House, the Governor General’s official residence.
Modi and the Indian Diaspora
The Prime Minister will address the Indian Diaspora at a community event, hosted by the Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Tuesday (23 May).
According to the news agency AFP, at least 18,000 people are likely to attend. Fans from different Australian states are being brought to the ceremony by private flights, the British daily reported. THE Guardian.
He is attracting this huge crowd for his exemplary and visionary leadership which is transforming and developing India at an unprecedented rate, IADF director Jay Shah told the British newspaper.
PM Modi is India’s most popular leader right now and has a huge appeal and following, not only in India but also among many Indians living abroad.
Indians, who make up the second largest migrant community in Australia, make up nearly 3% of the country’s population, according to Economic times.
READ ALSO: Modi receives the highest civilian honors from Fiji and Papua New Guinea : The numerous international prizes awarded to the Prime Minister
Why is the visit important?
In 2014 Modi became the first prime minister to visit Australia since Rajiv Gandhi. During this visit, the Indian Prime Minister declared: Australia will not be on the periphery of our vision but at the center of our thoughts.
Since then, India and Australia have strengthened their relationship. Last year, in April, the two countries signed a historic free trade agreement, the Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement (ECTA), which was the first such trade agreement for New Delhi in more than a year. decade, according to The footprint.
In 2022, bilateral trade between the two nations was valued at 46.5 billion Australian dollars (31 billion US dollars). This figure is expected to increase further with the free trade agreement that entered into force in December, noted AFP.
Indias Khanij Bidesh Ltd (KABIL) and Australias Critical Minerals Office have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in mining and processing of critical and strategic minerals.
Rami Niranjan Desai, Global Order Consulting Editor and Distinguished Fellow, India Foundation, wrote for The footprint bilateral talks between Modi and Albanese ‘could accelerate’ India-Australia trade enhancement agenda over the next five years ‘to reduce reliance on China for critical minerals “.
Modis’ trip came amid growing Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region and attempts to create economic pathways.
Earlier in the day, Modi told 14 leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation in Papua New Guinea that New Delhi is committed to a “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific”.
New Delhi and Canberra have also strengthened their ties in the field of education, which, according to Indian Express, is the “foundation of the bilateral relationship” between nations. Indians make up the second largest group of international students in Australia. At the end of January 2023, nearly 70,000 Indian students were studying in Australia. Canberra and New Delhi recently decided to mutual recognition of qualifications from both countries.
Dr Pradeep Taneja, a researcher at the Australia India Institute, said The Guardian that Modi continues on his journey, despite the cancellation of Quad, shows that the interests of Canberra and New Delhi are much more aligned today than ever before in history. The leaders of the Quad, the American Biden, Prime Minister Modi, the Japanese Fumio Kishida and Albanese took part in a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Saturday May 20.
The importance of the bilateral meeting between the two countries regardless of the cancellation of the Quad Leaders’ Summit signifies the priority that is given to this partnership,” Desai wrote for The footprint.
According Indian Expressthe Prime Minister’s visit illustrates the importance that New Delhi places on the bilateral relationship with Canberra.
With contributions from agencies
