Prosecutors have searched records of Trump’s foreign business dealings since 2017





Federal prosecutors overseeing the investigation into former President Donald J. Trump’s handling of classified documents have issued a subpoena seeking information about Mr. Trump’s business dealings in foreign countries since taking office, according to two people familiar with the matter.

It’s unclear exactly what prosecutors hoped to find in sending the subpoena to Mr. Trumps’ company, the Trump Organization, or when it was issued. But the subpoena suggests investigators have cast a wider net than previously thought when examining whether he broke the law by taking sensitive government documents with him when he left the White House and failing to comply. not fully to return requests.

The subpoena drafted by the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith requested details of Trump Organizations real estate licensing and development deals in seven countries: China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Emirates Arab States and Oman, according to people familiar with the matter. The subpoena was for records of deals made since 2017, when Mr. Trump was sworn in as president.

The Trump Organization swore off any foreign deals while he was in the White House, and the only such deal Mr. Trump is known to have made since then was with a Saudi Arabia-based real estate company to clear his name. housing, hotel and golf resort to be built in Oman. He struck the deal last fall just before announcing his third presidential campaign.

The push by Mr. Smiths’ prosecutors to better understand the former president’s foreign affairs was part of a subpoena previously reported by The New York Times that had been sent to the Trump Organization and sought documents related to the relationship of Mr. Trump with golf supported by Saudi Arabia. company known as LIV Golf, which organizes tournaments in some of its golf clubs. (Mr. Trump’s arrangement with LIV Golf was finalized long after he withdrew documents from the White House.)

Collectively, the subpoena request for records related to the golf business and other foreign businesses since 2017 suggests that Mr. Smith is investigating whether there is a connection between Mr. Trump’s dealings at the foreigner and the classified documents he took with him when he left office. .

It is unclear what material the Trump Organization turned over in response to the subpoena or whether Mr. Smith obtained separate evidence to support this theory. But since beginning their investigation, prosecutors have sought to understand not only what kinds of documents Mr. Trump removed from the White House, but also why he may have taken them with him.

Among the government documents discovered in Mr. Trump’s possession were some relating to countries in the Middle East, according to a person familiar with Mr. Smith’s work. And when the FBI executed a search warrant in August 2022 at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s private club and Florida residence, among the items recovered were documents related to French President Emmanuel Macron, records show. judicial.

A spokesperson for Mr. Trump did not respond to emails seeking comment. A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Trump has long maintained that the documents belong to him and that he does not need to return them to the government. When the Justice Department subpoenaed him last year to turn over any classified documents, he first asked his lawyers whether he should comply with the request, according to a person familiar with the discussion. They said he had to.

Since it became public that Mr Trump had hundreds of classified documents at his private properties, including Mar-a-Lago, in early 2022, people close to him have said he often referred to the boxes material that federal officials wanted to recover as well as exploit.

This month, Mr Trump said something similar during a CNN TV event, saying he knowingly took government records from the White House when he left. He further claimed that he was allowed to do so because he considered the documents to be his personal property.

I took the documents; I am authorized to do so, Mr. Trump said at the town hall, at one point saying he had the absolute right to take control of the government records under the Presidential Records Act. This law, enacted in 1978 after the Watergate scandal, gave control of presidential records to the government itself and not to individual presidents.

Mr Trump’s comments about the records being his personal property were in line with advice he reportedly received from Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative group Judicial Watch, who testified to prosecutors investigating the case, according to people familiar with their conversations.

While establishing a motive for Mr. Trump retaining certain documents might be helpful to Mr. Smith, it would not necessarily be necessary to prove that Mr. Trump deliberately retained possession of national defense secrets or that he has hampered repeated efforts by governments to recover the materials. These two potential crimes have long been at the heart of the government documents investigation.

Mr. Smith also examines Mr. Trump’s efforts to cling to power after losing the November 2020 election to President Biden, an investigation that includes the role he may have played in sparking the violence that has broke out at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. .

A third lead in Mr. Smith’s investigation focuses on Mr. Trump’s efforts to leverage investigative allegations of voter fraud to raise funds. Mr Trump has raised tens of millions of dollars in small installments from donors as he aired allegations of voter fraud that were eventually debunked.

Mr. Smith’s team is still bringing witnesses to the grand jury in connection with this case. One witness this week is William Russell, an aide to Mr Trump who worked for him in the White House and was paid by Mr Trump’s political action committee, Save America, where much of the money raised went.

Mr Trump was recently indicted in Manhattan, where prosecutors accused him of covering up a sex scandal during the 2016 election, and is being investigated by a Georgia prosecutor over his efforts to quash the election results there.

