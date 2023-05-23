UK speeding scandal threatens to cause political crash





Comment this story Comment People caught speeding in the UK are usually given a choice between paying a fine and taking three points on their driving licence, or taking a speed awareness course. The smart game is to make the course. So when she was caught speeding while still attorney general, Home Secretary Suella Braverman ticked that option. So far, so relatable. In fact, a number of MPs and ministers were caught speeding and had to accept the consequences. But Braverman would have liked to avoid a media day around a public appearance in the naughty room. Reports over the weekend said she had asked an official to help dispatch the sentence without a group class. According to reports, she was pushed back because the civil service code prevents them from acting on private matters or in a way that would be construed as partisan politics. (When her political office was also unable to arrange a private lesson, she dropped out and took the points.) Well, media day has arrived anyway. Sunak had to answer questions about Braverman’s speeding at the G7 conference in Hiroshima, then had to consult with his ethics counsellor. Braverman’s role is now in question, and she spent Monday trying to assure MPs and the public that nothing untoward happened. Allegations of impropriety seem almost quaint when set against the kinds of scandals that have brought down Boris Johnson and others let alone what counts as a major scandal in the US or elsewhere. But the news comes the very week the government is due to release figures expected to show a significant rise in immigration levels, an issue that has captured public attention and has divided the Conservative Party. for intimidation and one for failing to report a tax investigation that resulted in a penalty. These losses caused no lasting damage, but the situation around Braverman poses a different challenge. A former and future candidate for the leadership of the party, she has a strong following on the right of the party, especially among those who believe that the only path for the conservatives to electoral victory (or even viability in the future) is to adopt a harder line on immigration. She was the architect of the Illegal Migration Bill, under which anyone arriving in the UK without permission is criminalized. She is so enthusiastic about Britain’s new deportation policy that she has raved about the interior design of Rwandan refugee shelters. Bravermans supporters are inclined to blame this latest scandal on a woke civil service, or factions in parliament, which they accuse of weaponizing rules and codes to get rid of mostly right-wing officials whose jobs they dislike. political agenda. Still, Sunak couldn’t just brush the question aside, even if he was tempted to. He has staked his electoral hopes on both a record of delivery and a reputation for accountability. Another breach of the ministerial code by a senior civil servant, however seemingly minor, reflects badly on him and his party more generally. And Sunak has already given Braverman a free pass by reinstating her after she was fired by Liz Truss after admitting data breaches. To do so a second time, if the allegation is confirmed, would give the impression of a double standard that has eroded public confidence in Johnson’s government. It would threaten Sunak’s attempts to bridge the gap with Labor and restore confidence in his party. Sunak consulted ethics counselor Laurie Magnus for advice; maybe everything will sparkle. Otherwise, the ultimate decision will rest with the prime ministers. If Sunak loses his interior minister, he risks being accused by a significant part of his party of wavering on his immigration promises and marginalizing a key wing of the Conservatives. If he manages to keep Braverman, hell will be accused by Labor (which faces a dilemma of its own on immigration policy) of putting political expediency above for the second time. its promise of integrity. The problem with speeding is that it can lead to an accident. More from Bloomberg Opinion: How the UK became a terrible place to be a doctor: Thérèse Raphaël OPEC+ is trapped in an inflation storm: Javier Blas SVB salary clawbacks are fair. Now try to collect the money: Paul J. Davies This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was the editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal Europe. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

