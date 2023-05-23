Turkey’s third-place candidate backs Erdogan, posing challenge to opposition

Turkey’s third-place candidate in the election endorsed President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, May 22, bolstering the incumbent and intensifying challenges for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff on Sunday.



Sinan Ogan, a hardline nationalist little known to the general public before the campaign, won 5.2% support in the first presidential election on May 14, prompting some analysts to label him a potential kingmaker for the second round.

I declare that we will support People’s Alliance candidate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round, Ogan told a press conference in Ankara, adding that his campaign has made Turkish nationalists key political players.

Kilicdaroglus Nation Alliance failed to convince us of the future, while the decision to support Erdogan was based on a principle of non-stop fight (against) terrorism, he said.

Erdogan received 49.5% support on May 14, compared to 44.9% for Kilicdaroglu, while the coalition of ruling parties won a majority in parliament. This gives Erdogan an edge as he seeks to extend his two-decade rule in one of Turkey’s most important elections ever.

Ogan, 55, a former academic, was the first-round presidential candidate for an alliance of right-wing parties led by the Victory Party, known for its anti-immigrant stance in Turkey, the world’s biggest host of refugees.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Ogan said his aim was to remove two mainly Kurdish parties from the Turkish political equation and to strengthen Turkish nationalists and secularists.

The pro-Kurdish HDP party backed Kilicdaroglu, while the Kurdish-Islamist Huda-Par backs Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu pledged to undo much of Erdogan’s sweeping changes to Turkey’s domestic, foreign and economic policies, including the cancellation of an unorthodox economic program to deal with a cost-of-life crisis. life.

Erdogan said a vote for him in the second round was a vote for stability.

Nationalist support

Analysts say Ogans’ support should give Erdogan a boost but could also divide Ogans supporters. The Victory Party will separately announce its own position on the second round on Tuesday.

We will explain our position on the second round of the presidential elections during a press conference that we will organize at 5:00 p.m. We have come to the end of our consultations. When the negotiations and consultations for tomorrow are over, we will make our decision clear, -Dr. Sinan Ogan (@DrSinanOgan) May 21, 2023

Erdogan’s strong showing in the initial vote baffled pollsters who had said Kilicdaroglu was leading in opinion polls. They later pointed to an unexpected increase in nationalist support at the polls to explain the result.

Last week, Kilicdaroglu, leader of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) and candidate for a six-party alliance, sharpened his tone and pledged to return all migrants to their country once elected.

A small member of the Ogans alliance, the Justice Party, left the bloc over the weekend and backed Kilicdaroglu in the run-off.

A supporter of Ogan said last week that she would not vote in the second round because the two remaining candidates are not appealing.

I voted for Ogan in the first round, but I don’t plan to vote in the second round. My heart and mind say no to the two candidates who are aligned with terrorist organizations, Fidan, 33, who lives in Germany, said last week.

Ogan entered parliament in 2011 with the nationalist MHP, launched an unsuccessful 2015 bid for the party leadership, and was subsequently expelled.





source:

Reuters