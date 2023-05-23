Michael Cohen has ‘zero confidence’ Trump will obey Hush-Money protection order





Michael Cohen has “less than zero confidence” that Trump will obey a protective order in the silence case. The order prohibits Trump from attacking witnesses by posting their confidential information online. “It’s like they’re forcing him to be an adult,” said Cohen, the prosecutor’s key witness. “It will not work.” Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Michael Cohen isn’t optimistic that Donald Trump will ever get those infamous thumbs in check when it comes to his ongoing Manhattan lawsuits.

‘I have less than zero confidence,’ Trump’s attorney-turned-enemy told Insider of the former president’s ability to obey a new protective order barring him from attacking prosecution witnesses by disclosing their identities and their personal information.

“He is blinded by his anger,” Cohen said Monday, a day before Trump is due to appear virtually in a Manhattan courtroom and accept the order.

The order prohibits Trump from revealing sensitive prosecution evidence, including witnesses’ emails, texts and grand jury transcripts through public statements or on social media. Trump is not even allowed to personally possess copies of these documents.

The defense mocked the ban, calling it a “gag order.” Prosecutors and the judge stressed, however, that Trump will still be able to talk about the case, but not about the prosecution’s confidential evidence.

On Tuesday, Trump will be sworn in via video camera, then state Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, a judge in the silent money case, will ask that he read the protective order, understand it and agrees to comply. .

Trump can be held in contempt of court if he spills banned beans during the campaign trail or “on any news or social media platforms, including but not limited to Truth Social, Facebook, Instagram , WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat or YouTube without prior court approval,” the protective order reads.

This latest development in the secret money prosecution comes six weeks after Trump was arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges Trump lied on Trump Organization documents to conceal $130,000 in silent money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels just two weeks before the 2016 election.

The payment influenced the election by silencing Daniels before she could reveal details of a sexual relationship she allegedly had with Trump in 2006, shortly after the birth of her only child with Melania Trump, according to the prosecutors.

Trump is accused of falsifying business documents to disguise hush money as ‘provision’ paid to Cohen; the charges range from zero to four years in prison. Trump called the accusation a “hoax” and a “witch hunt” and denied ever meeting Daniels.

Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. AP Michael Cohen says Trump’s temper will trump judge’s protective order

“Rational thinking flies out the window when Trump gets angry,” Cohen, the key witness in the case, said of his former employer’s self-control when it came to his perceived enemies. “He’s no different from a petulant kid.”

Cohen said he’s also not convinced Trump’s attorneys would be able to control Trump, especially if they review sensitive documents with their client over video.

“The second they put it on a screen, I guarantee you it’s captured,” Cohen predicted. “Trust me, he will find a way.”

Trump’s lawyers declined to comment on the protective order or Cohen’s comments.

Prosecutors are now beginning to turn over to the defense vast amounts of so-called “discovery” evidence, including the contents of cellphones and witness interview notes they collected during their investigation.

It’s not uncommon for prosecutors to ask for protective orders to be issued to defense attorneys and defendants once this happens, said Jeremy Saland, a former Manhattan prosecutor now in private practice.

“It’s not atypical,” Saland said. “Not when sensitive personal information is handed over by prosecutors that could be abused, whether through threats of violence, harassment or the commission of fraud.”

It’s also common for judges to ask the defendant to acknowledge, in court, that a protective order has been issued, Saland said.

Trump’s prosecutors also acknowledged that it’s common for a defendant to be ordered to use only discovery documents in their defense.

But the circumstances underlying Trump’s protective order are far from routine, Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw told the judge on May 4, the last time the case was in court.

“The defendant has a long history of inflammatory remarks,” regarding witnesses, McCaw said.

“The defendant’s words had real-world consequences,” she said, citing the case of Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker who had to leave her home for two months, “after being scapegoated by the defendant,” McCaw said.

Trump’s words have already caused a stir in the silence affair, she added.

“The defendant posted on social media predictions of death and destruction in lower Manhattan if charges were brought against him,” she told the judge.

As a result, “the NYPD had to mount a significant law enforcement response around the courthouse for weeks” before Trump was indicted on March 30, she said.

“The words of the defendant have consequences,” she said, noting that Trump had also made derogatory remarks about the judge and about Bragg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/michael-cohen-zero-confidence-trump-obey-hush-money-protective-order-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos