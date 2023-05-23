The PDIP accuses the existence of a political project to separate Jokowi from Megawati





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — General Secretary of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP), Hasto Kristiyanto, has pointed out that President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) relationship with Megawati Sukarnoputri harmony before the presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres). He said Megawati’s relationship with Jokowi was like that of mother and child. Although, according to him, there are political ripples that try to separate the two. “So there are political ripples trying to separate Ms. Mega and Mr. Jokowi. Mr. Jokowi and Mrs. Mega. Political projects trying to separate Ms. Mega and Mr. Jokowi,” Hasto told the PDIP DPP office. , Jakarta, Monday (22/5/2023). “Of course, the political dynamics have been happening since 2015. However, it has been proven that the firmness in the relationship between the two leaders is capable of allowing various political scenarios to divide,” he said. According to him, the tense relationship between Jokowi and Megawati is just a political interpretation from the outside. In fact, the relationship between the two is said to have matured since Jokowi was mayor of Solo. “Pak Jokowi himself viewed Ms. Mega as his own mother, so in a relationship that has matured since he became mayor, governor and then president for two terms. It was a very deep relationship,” Hasto said. . Earlier, PDIP DPP Chairman Ahmad Basarah denied there was any unfavorable relationship between Jokowi and Megawati. He said the public has judged the poor relationship and communication pattern between the two so far. In the framework of the presidential election of 2024, it is sure that Jokowi and Megawati will have the same frequency. Both in terms of the political cooperation taken by the PDIP, and the name that will be worn as a presidential candidate (capres). “So in my opinion, in the presidential election, Pak Jokowi and Ibu Mega will have the same frequency,” Basarah said in an online discussion, quoted Friday (4/14/2023). However, he also quoted Jokowi’s statement after the inauguration of the At-Taufiq Mosque in front of the PDIP party school, Lenteng Agung, Jakarta. Back then, Jokowi said it was normal for a family to have different views. “Pak Jokowi said this at the time, ‘Megaga’s mother is like a mother to me, our relationship is like a child and a mother. I really respect her, especially her very strong leadership,'” Basarah said. . “I helped Mrs. Mega in the DPP for 15 years and her relationship with Pak Jokowi during those two periods, it was not on matters of principle, on matters of Pancasila ideology for example, when is the Pancasila’s birthday, Mr. Jokowi Ms. Mega has accepted,” the MPR vice-president said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rejabar.republika.co.id/berita/rv29vg396/pdip-tuding-ada-proyek-politik-untuk-pisahkan-jokowi-dengan-megawati The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos