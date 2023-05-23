Politics
Australia’s divided Indian diaspora at center of concern over Narendra Modi’s visit
Narendra Modi arrives this week for an official visit to Australia. When he first arrived in Australia in November 2014, India’s newly elected Prime Minister had yet to make his mark on the world stage. Anxious to show that the new government was serious, Modi worked hard to establish a relationship with other leaders at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Brisbane.
But in the limelight, Modi appeared nervous, especially in his speech in australian parliament.
Nearly nine years later, things are very different. India is at the center of global attention because President of the G20 2023with an economy grow faster than almost all of its competitors.
And Modi, now a veteran of dozens of summits and visits, is far more confident abroad.
Indifference and irritations
Meanwhile, relations between Australia and India have also changed. Twenty years ago, the two countries had very little to do with each other. China’s insatiable hunger for coal and iron ore was front and center for Australian political and business leaders. New Delhi has been preoccupied with its own economic development and overcoming long-standing differences with the United States.
Things started to change in the late 2000s as Australia and India grew concerned about Beijing’s burgeoning power and ambition. In 2007, the two countries participated in a meeting of the Quadruple, a diplomatic dialogue also involving the United States and Japan. Two years later, Kevin Rudd travels to New Delhi and signs a new security agreement.
A little later, Australia released a ban on uranium sales in India, removing a long-standing irritant in the relationship.
These actions cleared the air, but weren’t enough to push the two sides to build a partnership. It took the shock of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States to provide the necessary impetus. The prospect of Trump prioritizing America and possibility the United States may not act as expected if a crisis occurs, leads to a flurry of diplomatic activity from Australia and India and the meet of the Quad at the end of 2017.
Indo-Pacific partners
Since then, the Australia-India relationship has progressed by leaps and bounds, despite the disruption caused by COVID.
The greatest progress has been made in the areas of defense and security. The two countries now hold annual leadership summits and discuss among their ministers of foreign affairs and defense. Australian Army, Air Force, Navy and Special Forces exercise regularly with their Indian counterparts.
The economic relationship has also grown stronger, aided by the growing Indian diaspora and concerted effort by the Australian government. Education was a particular strength, with more Indian students casting to Australian universities and Australian institutions open campuses in India.
The conclusion of a provisional trade agreement just before the 2022 elections promises to further strengthen economic ties.
The Quad opens up other possibilities for cooperation. Since 2017, he has expanded its program to cover everything from artificial intelligence and semiconductors to infrastructure and maritime security.
Closer collaboration in the extraction and processing of critical minerals such as lithium, used in batteries, discussed within the Quadof particular interest to both countries.
Offers and Diaspora
These questions and more are on the agenda during Modis’ visit to Australia this week. Strengthening economic ties is a key priority. A comprehensive trade and investment agreement is the ultimate goal.
The two countries also want to build on the relationships and capabilities of the Indian diaspora in Australia, which now numbers almost a million people, to advance this part of the relationship. New Australia-India Relations Centerbased in Sydney, will be at the heart of this effort.
At the same time, Modi is also looking to the diaspora for more political reasons. His Bharatiya Janata Party (Indian Peoples Party, or BJP) is based on people of Indian origin around the world, especially in the USA, for funds, skills and influence. With a national election looming in 2024, Modi wants to energize and mobilize this crucial constituency to help the BJP to a third consecutive victory.
Read more: Howdy Modi in Houston: Why India’s Narendra Modi is trying so hard to woo the Diaspora
In Australia, however, the diaspora is divided. Some have long opposed the BJP and criticized its policies, especially regarding the 200 million Indians. Muslim minority.
But lately a new issue has surfaced in Australia and abroad: a campaign by some Sikh activists for a separate Sikh state, Khalistan. Unofficial referendums, held to show support for the cause, have been held in Australian cities. Anti-India and anti-Modi slogans were daubed on Hindu temples.
Only one small proportion Australian-based Sikhs support the Khalistan movement. But the issue poses problems for the Modi government and for Australia-India relations.
During Albanese’s recent visit to India, Modi would have pressed his counterpart to curb separatist activism in Australia.
maintain balance
The partnership built between Australia and India is strong enough to handle challenges like the Khalistan movement. And it must.
The security and prosperity of both countries depend on closer cooperation to manage Beijing’s efforts to reshape our region to serve China’s interests.
Australia and India must work together and with others across the Indo-Pacific to maintain the balance of power that allows all countries in the region to determine their own future.
