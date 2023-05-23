This is the statement of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi before leaving for Indonesia to meet President Joko Widodo

TEHRAN, KOMPAS.TV – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bogor, Indonesia to build ties and strengthen economic ties. Before leaving Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting and issued important statements, such as reports from the Iranian presidential palace, on Monday (22/5/2023)

“Based on this plan, we should establish broader relations with Indonesia as a very important country with a special position in Southeast Asia, and I hope this trip will be a turning point in the development of mutual relations”, as reported by the Iranian presidential palace, Monday (22/5/2023).

Before starting his two-day official visit to Indonesia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke to reporters at Mehrabad airport about the plans and objectives of the visit, stressing that the visit was made at the invitation of President Joko. Widodo, and he said, “Indonesia is an important country in Southeast Asia and occupies an important position in regional and international contexts.”

The President also highlighted Indonesia’s membership in ASEAN, Non-Aligned Countries, D8, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and added, “Indonesia, as the most populous, has deep and long-standing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. In addition to the diplomatic relations between the two countries for 70 years, there is also a deep cultural and historical connection between the two peoples, rooted in the beliefs of the two peoples”.

Describing the importance of cultural and spiritual ties between Iran and Indonesia, which also connect East and West Asia, Raisi said: “Currently, Tehran and Jakarta have good relations, and the economic and trade interaction between the two countries is also important, but the level of trade cooperation and this economy is certainly unacceptable for both countries and can be raised to a higher level depending on the mutual capacity”.

President Raisi before leaving for Jakarta, as reported by the Iranian presidential palace, said: "we must establish broader relations with Indonesia as a very important country with a special position in Southeast Asia, and I hope this trip will be a turning point in the development of mutual relations."

In another part of his remarks, President Ebrahim Raisi said “apart from the official meeting we will hold with senior Indonesian officials, we will also hold a meeting with senior officials in the fields of science and religion. During this trip, a memorandum of understanding will be signed in the field of science and technology.”

President Raisi also highlighted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in the areas of economy, trade, customs, transit, culture and health during his trip to Indonesia and said, “ Iran and Indonesia have the same views on regional and international issues. countries oppose unilateralism or unilateral actions and support lasting peace and security in the region, and this common vision brings the two countries closer together. »

Motorcycles, vehicle parts, industrial monocarboxylic fatty acids and wood fibers are some of the main items shipped from Indonesia to Iran, as reported by Tehran Times on Friday (19/5/2023 ).

Meanwhile, major shipments from Iran to Indonesia included dates and raisins, carbonates and vegetable alkaloids, among other products.

The ministry said Indonesia and Iran have also concluded negotiations on reciprocal trade articles, which allow the two countries to pay for each other’s goods and services with goods rather than paying for transactions. with money.

This will allow trade between the two countries to continue, although it may be difficult to obtain currencies commonly used in international trade, such as the US dollar.

In an interview with the Tehran Times last August, Indonesian Ambassador to Tehran Ronny Prasetyo Yuliantoro said Iran could use Indonesia as a marketing center for its products in ASEAN countries.

The ambassador spoke on the sidelines of the ASEAN Day 2022 commemoration ceremony in Tehran.

“I think we are [negara anggota ASEAN dan Iran] has a great potential that can be developed, for example in the health sector, we can have several types of cooperation, now is the right time for us to increase cooperation in the health sector”, a- he declared.

“So it’s a good time and I believe there is still potential that can be developed between ASEAN countries and Iran,” the ambassador said.

Speaking about the trade and economic relations between his country and Iran, the official said, “Of course, there is a lot of potential between Indonesia and Iran, especially in economic relations, now we are strengthening our cooperation. in the health sector.

Asked about bilateral trade issues, he said, “Of course, the challenge is how to handle the payment system between the two countries; we have to find ways to solve payment problems in the future.”