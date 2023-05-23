Boris Johnson begs Texas Republicans to back Ukraine as Bakhmut loss mounts pressure

KEY POINTS Boris Johnson told GOP lawmakers on Monday that support for Ukraine ‘would relate massively’

The Russian group Wagner announced on Saturday that it had taken full control of Bakhmut

Ukraine’s European allies are reportedly worried about whether support for the war-torn nation can hold

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been sent to the United States to seek Republican support for Ukraine as Russia claims it has taken control of battleground Bakhmut.

The pro-Ukrainian bipartisan think tank Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) appealed to Johnson to encourage Texan Republicans to support Ukraine’s battle for independence during a lunch meeting in Dallas on Monday, Policy reported.

“I urge you all to stick with it. It will pay off tremendously in the long run,” Johnson told Texas GOP lawmakers at the meeting the outlet attended.

Johnson’s move to Texas comes at a time when Ukraine is facing pressure following Russia’s claim that it has successfully seized control of the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russia’s private military Wagner Group said on Saturday it had taken full control of Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian government said the theft was still ongoing. kyiv, however, admitted that the battle was in a “critical” state.

The Ukrainian military released footage and images of the devastation in Bakhmut. “This is what our path to victory looks like: difficult and risky. The only choice for all those who stood up to defend Ukraine, all those for whom war has become [their] work and [their] calling at the same time,” the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (UASOF) said in a Facebook post, according to a Pravda translation.

Ukraine continues to dispute Russia’s claim to Bakhmut, and Ukrainian troops are ‘on the verge of recapturing’ the town, says The hill.

Johnson also said Dallas Morning News Monday that supporting Ukraine was “the right thing to do”. He said failure to support Ukraine at this stage would cause Russian President Vladimir Putin to do “worse things”.

Over lunch, Johnson warned that if Russia successfully defeated Ukraine, it would have “sent an immediate signal to the world that we are not ready to stand up for democracy.”

The former mayor of London also said that it was thanks to American help that Russia would be “defeated”.

“My message to you today…is that you are betting on the right horse. Ukraine will win,” he said.

The newspaper also noted that Johnson visited former President George W. Bush during his trip to the United States. The two discussed the war in Ukraine and also talked about art.

Today I had a productive discussion with President Bush about maintaining Western support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. We must do everything we can to help Ukraine win this war and to defend freedom and democracy. pic.twitter.com/z6ooHBGI9m —Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 22, 2023

As part of his visit to Texas, Johnson will meet Governor Greg Abbott in Austin on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to focus on economic development.

Alina Polyakova, chief executive of CEPA, said Johnson was seen as the “architect of Western policy” on Ukraine, adding that the former British foreign secretary “also had a lot of credibility with the base of the Republican Party”.

Johnson’s appeal to Texas Republicans also comes at a critical time in the GOP. Two GOP frontrunners who are poised to become potential candidates in the 2024 presidential election have previously expressed skepticism about US support for Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump recently said he would “end the killing and bloodshed and bring peace to Europe and the world.” He added that President Joe Biden was bringing “the world closer and closer to nuclear war” with American support for Ukraine.

In mid-March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the war in Ukraine was only a “territorial dispute” and should have no effect on US national interests. He backtracked on his comment amid mounting pressure from other Republicans who expressed concern about how DeSantis portrayed the conflict, according to PA News.

Johnson rallied in support of Ukraine in January, when he met with Republican lawmakers in Washington amid calls from some extremist House GOP members to end US military aid to the war-torn nation.

Ukraine’s European allies are increasingly concerned about pledges to support Ukraine. A senior EU official said FinancialTimes (FT) last week that while the current level of support could be sustained for about a year or two, it could not follow long-term.

“We can’t keep the same level of support forever,” the unidentified senior official said.

Although the Biden White House has not indicated that the United States will reduce or withdraw its support, the 2024 election could determine whether the world’s largest economy can maintain its support for Ukraine.

There are also fears that US support will not bear fruit, with Johnson selling out to GOP lawmakers.

“It’s important for America to sell this war as a successful war, also for domestic purposes to prove that all these aid programs have been successful in terms of Ukrainian advances,” another EU official told FT.

The United States has provided more than $75 billion in humanitarian, financial and military support to Ukraine since the war began last year, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.