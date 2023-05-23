Turkey’s third-place candidate backs Erdogan in second round – EURACTIV.com

Turkey’s third-place election candidate backed President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Monday (22 May), bolstering the incumbent president and stepping up challenges for opposition candidate Kemal Kldarolu in a Sunday vote.

Sinan Oan, a hardline nationalist little known to the general public before the campaign, won 5.2% of the vote in the first presidential election on May 14, prompting some analysts to call him a potential “kingmaker” for the country. second round.

“I declare that we will support Popular Alliance candidate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoan in the second round,” Oan told a news conference in Ankara, adding that his campaign had made Turkish nationalists “key players”. in politics.

Kldarolu’s National Alliance “failed to convince us of the future”, while the decision to support Erdoan was based on a principle of “relentless fight (against) terrorism”, he said declared.

Erdoan received 49.5% support on May 14 against Kldarolu at 44.9%, while the ruling party coalition won a majority in parliament. This gives Erdoan an edge as he seeks to extend his two-decade rule in what is one of Turkey’s most important elections ever.

Oan, 55, a former academic, was the first-round presidential candidate for an alliance of right-wing parties led by the Victory Party, known for its anti-immigrant stance in Turkey, the world’s biggest host of refugees.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Oan said his aim was to remove two mainly Kurdish parties from Turkey’s “political equation” and strengthen Turkish nationalists and secularists.

The pro-Kurdish HDP party backed Kldarolu, while the Kurdish-Islamist Huda-Par backs Erdoan.

Kldarolu has pledged to reverse many of Erdoan’s sweeping changes to Turkey’s domestic, foreign and economic policies, including the cancellation of an unorthodox economic program to deal with a cost-of-living crisis .

Erdoan said a vote for him in the second round was a vote for stability.

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT on Monday night, Erdoan expressed his satisfaction with Oan’s endorsement.

“I believe that this joining of forces will be beneficial for our country and our nation,” Erdoan said, adding that he and Oan agreed on many issues, including the fight against terrorism as well as relations with Turkish states. .

Commenting on Oan’s anti-immigrant stance, Erdoan said his government already had plans to resettle 1 million refugees in Syria, and a timeline for that plan could be discussed in talks with the Syrian government after the second round.

Nationalist support

Analysts say Oan’s support should give Erdoan a boost but also divide Oan supporters. The Victory Party will separately announce its own position on the second round on Tuesday.

Erdoan’s strong performance in the initial vote baffled pollsters who had said Kldarolu was leading in opinion polls. They later pointed to an unexpected increase in nationalist support at the polls to explain the result.

Last week, Kldarolu, leader of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) and candidate for a six-party alliance, sharpened his tone and pledged to return all migrants to their country once elected.

A small member of Oan’s alliance, the Justice Party, left the bloc over the weekend and backed Kldarolu in the run-off.

A supporter of Oan said last week that she would not vote in the second round because the two remaining candidates were not appealing.

“I voted for Oan in the first round, but I don’t plan to vote in the second round. My heart and mind say ‘no’ to the two candidates who aligned themselves with terrorist organizations,” Fidan said last week. , 33, who lives in Germany.

Oan entered parliament in 2011 with the nationalist MHP, launched an unsuccessful 2015 bid for the party leadership, and was subsequently expelled.

