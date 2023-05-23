Different styles of Jokowi socks from the G7 world leaders





Hiroshima – President Joko Widodo met with world leaders at the G7 forum in Japan. Even though they both wear official suits, the way Jokowi wears socks sets him apart from the rest. While attending the G7 summit at the Grand Prince Hotel, Hiroshima on Saturday (20/5/2023), Jokowi relied on a light gray suit with a blue tie jumpsuit. A rare choice given that the dark palette dominates the costume usually worn by the former governor of DKI Jakarta. “Pak Jokowi, the color of the jacket is different,” commented one netizen who felt the difference in Jokowi’s Instagram photos. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The message shows Jokowi holding bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders such as Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. [Gambas:Instagram] “I express my gratitude for the completion of solar power projects in Sumba and hydroelectric power projects in Lombok, Bali and West Sumatra, as well as a UK grant of approximately $11 million for sustainable transport in several Indonesian cities. I hope this can be extended to other cities, including the capital of the archipelago,” Jokowi said of his meeting with Sunak. Jokowi is known for having his own communication strategy through fashion. His status as the number one person in Indonesia is used to the fullest, whether wearing locally made clothing to promote products made by the country’s children, or wearing regional clothing to foster a sense of pride and love for Indonesian culture. . As part of the G7 forum, Jokowi appears to be trying to bring Indonesia into line with other countries in a formal trial. However, the sock case somewhat “interrupted” this effort. In a seated position, the bottom of Jokowi’s pants are pulled up and some of the skin on his legs is visible above the ankles. Socks that are too short are the cause. Meanwhile, Sunak, da Silva, to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looked capable with long socks. When they sat down, no skin on their feet showed. Justin, who is the second youngest prime minister in Canadian history, looks stylish in multicolored striped socks so his formal appearance doesn’t feel monotonous. It is a standard rule that men’s formal wear should be combined with mid-calf socks (mid-calf socks) or across the stem (on the calf). Jokowi with Lula da Silva (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat). Photo: Jokowi with Lula da Silva (Rusman – Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat). “Why do formal socks have to be longer than casual socks? Because for formal wear, it’s important that men don’t expose the skin on their feet. If the socks are too short, your legs will show when you sit down or cross your legs because the hem of the pants ride up,” American dress sock maker Boardroom Socks wrote on its website. The site emphasizes the convenience factor. Mid-calf socks tend to be more firmly attached to the leg so that it does not sag easily. Socks that are too short or too baggy can harm aesthetics and possibly also confidence. How do we convince someone to trust their tens of billions of dollars of money if we are missing something as small as socks? Fortunately, the next day, Jokowi wore a navy blue suit with a red tie, with longer formal black socks so that the skin on his feet could no longer be seen when he met the President of the European Union Commission. , Ursula von der Leyen. President Joko Widodo and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a bilateral meeting at the G7. (Photo: Secretary President of Indonesia/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Watch the video “Portrait of Jokowi buying woven pattern sneakers in Bali“

