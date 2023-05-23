Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins three-day visit to Australia and meets Australian CEOs | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, met on Tuesday with the executive chairman of Fortescue Future Industries, an Australian green energy and technology company. John Andrew Henry Forrest AO, nicknamed Twiggy, is an Australian businessman. He is best known as the former CEO (and current non-executive chairman) of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) and has other interests in mining and cattle ranching. According to the Financial Review, Forrest was Australia’s richest person in 2008. The Prime Minister also met Paul Schroder, CEO of Australian Super, in Sydney. He was appointed Managing Director of Australian Super on October 1, 2021 and is responsible for the management and strategic development of the fund as well as providing advice to the board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Sydney on the third and final leg of his three-country tour after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Modi was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell and other officials upon his arrival in Sydney. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Also read: ‘Honour for Indians’: PM Modi on winning Papua New Guinea, Fiji’s highest recognition During their bilateral meeting, the leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, and work to strengthen ties between people, energies renewables and defense and security cooperation, said the official statement released by the Australian government. Also Read: Did Modi Back Issuance of Rs 2000 Note in 2016? The former head of the PMO says this Members of the Indian diaspora also welcomed Prime Minister Modi chanting the slogans “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”. During the visit, the Prime Ministers will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora, a central part of our multicultural community,” the statement added. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Albanese said he was looking forward to visiting India in September in New Delhi for the G20 leaders’ summit, the world’s premier forum for economic cooperation. Describing India-Australia relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the high degree of mutual trust between the two nations has naturally translated into greater cooperation over time, especially on issues. defense and security. In an exclusive interview with ‘The Australian’ newspaper, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted to take relations with Australia to the “next level”, which would involve deeper defense ties to support the creation of an “open and free” Indochina. Peaceful. “India believes that these challenges can only be met through shared efforts,” he said, adding that he wanted India and Australia to move forward to realize the “true potential” of closer ties. narrow in defense and security.

