Trump will appear by video Tuesday for a hearing in the Manhattan criminal case





Donald Trump is due to attend his second hearing as a defendant on Tuesday, but it will be a very different scene from his previous appearance.

When he appeared in court in New York on April 4, it was the first time in American history that a former president had been brought to justice for a crime. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office unsealed a 34-count indictment that day, alleging falsification of business records, and Trump pleaded not guilty.

This time, instead of the dozens of court officers and Secret Service agents who flanked Trump during his impeachment, he will appear via live video streamed in the same courtroom he entered. last month. It will be the first time in American history that a former president will appear virtually for a hearing in criminal court.

New York Judge Juan Merchan is expected to explain to Trump the terms of a protective order he issued for much of the evidence prosecutors will give to the defense in the case. At a May 4 hearing that Trump was not required to attend, Merchan called the order “standard” but acknowledged it had unusual significance for Trump, who is running for president. .

The order largely prohibits Trump from making public any material that has not yet been made public once it is handed over by prosecutors to his team. Merchan wrote in the May 8 order that Trump will only have access to certain information, labeled “Limited Release Material” by prosecutors, in the presence of his attorneys. He will not be authorized to have these documents copied, photographed or transcribed.

Merchan stressed on May 4 that this was not a gag order, and Trump is not banned from talking about the case.

“I bend over backwards and try to make sure he has every opportunity to advance his candidacy,” Merchan said.

Trump’s lawyers had argued against the protective order, writing in a May 1 filing that he “would be an unprecedented and extraordinarily broad muzzle on a top candidate for President of the United States.”

The order also prohibits Trump and his team from releasing the names of certain Manhattan DA staffers until a trial begins.

In an April 24 filing seeking the order, a prosecutor cited Trump’s history of derogatory social media posts and statements related to other investigations, including posts about former special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into alleged links between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia; Trump’s two impeachment inquiries; and a Fulton County, Georgia investigation into alleged attempts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.

On May 4, Trump requested that the case be sent to federal court. This motion remains unresolved and the case continues in New York State court at this time.

