Jokowi says he is ready to become a Russian-Ukrainian mediator, will that happen?

In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, last weekend, President Joko Widodo stressed Indonesia’s commitment to continue supporting efforts to achieve to peace. Jokowi even expressed Indonesia’s willingness to become a mediator between Ukraine and Russia.

International Relations Observer at Diponegoro University, Mohamad Rosyidin said Indonesia has the opportunity to play this role. Witness Jokowi’s visit to Ukraine and Russia last year, although at the time the purpose of the trip was more pragmatic, namely to demonstrate Indonesia’s foreign policy against Russia’s aggression against the country. Ukraine, as well as Indonesia’s commitment to peace.

Even so, it must be admitted that reconciling Russia and Ukraine is a difficult thing to do because Russia has the key to solving it.

“So Russia is a big country, has nuclear powers and is rather difficult to negotiate with. It’s like people are stubborn. So the challenge is how to persuade Vladimir Putin to curb his aggression in Ukraine and it’s quite a complicated diplomatic challenge for Indonesia,” Rosyidin said.

Rosyidin added that Indonesia does not understand the character of the politics of Russia, a superpower that has hegemony in the region and believes that it is the main challenger to the West apart from China. The greater the pressure, the tougher Russia will be, he said. Proof of this is the stability of the Russian economy, even though it is subject to sanctions from the United States and several European countries.





Russia’s war against Ukraine will only end if the Kremlin government really intends to stop the invasion that started on February 24, 2022. This will only happen if there is a change of leadership in Russia, which is nearly impossible given Russia’s centralized political system, Rosyidin said.

Therefore, the most that can be done at this time is to soften the attitude of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Without action, Jokowi’s statement is considered diplomatic platitudes

Interviewed separately, Radityo Dharmaputra, an international relations observer at Airlangga University in Surabaya, said the role Indonesia could really play was to combine the forces of countries such as Mexico, South Korea, Turkey and Australia; to work together to encourage Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. This can be followed by holding a peace forum in one of the MIKTA members (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia).

The problem is that all these efforts can only be successful if Indonesia does not think only of its own national interests. But trying to become a good middle-power country that wants to play an active role in efforts to create a just world order is helpful for all countries,” Radityo said.

Without concrete steps, Jokowi’s declaration to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine is just diplomatic jokes, he stressed.

According to him, the Indonesian government has not read the historical context of the current war in Ukraine, especially because of the prospect of Russia being able to continue to influence the countries of the former Soviet Union, including Ukraine.

The Russian war in Ukraine is becoming increasingly tense. Russia claimed control of the city of Bakhmut on Sunday (5/21), while Ukraine denied it.

A day later, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed to have hit targets at Dnipro airport with a precision-guided long-range weapon, causing catastrophic devastation.

Not all claims by the Russian and Ukrainian sides can be independently confirmed. [fw/em]