India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting Australia, wants closer bilateral defense ties

SYDNEY (AP) Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney for his second Australian visit as Indian Prime Minister and told local media he wants closer bilateral defense and security ties as the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region is growing.

Modi is the only leader of the Quad nations to continue plans to visit Australia after President Joe Biden pulled out last week to return to Washington to focus on debt limit talks. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hosted a Group of Seven meeting last week, also later canceled his trip to Australia.

Modi addresses the Indian diaspora on Tuesday at a sold-out 20,000-seat Sydney stadium. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the stadium event and has a scheduled bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart on Wednesday.

Modi told the Tuesday edition of the Australian newspaper that he wanted to take India’s relationship with Australia to the next level, including closer defense and security ties to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As two democracies, India and Australia have common interests in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. There is alignment from our strategic point of view, Modi told the newspaper.

The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defense and security issues. Our navies participate in joint naval exercises. I believe in the value of working together to realize the true potential of closer defense and security cooperation, Modi added.

Albanese told Parliament that Australia will host the Malabar Naval Exercises involving India, the United States and Japan for the first time this year in another sign of deep commitment to the Quad.

India is a key strategic partner, Albanese told parliament.

We are both part of a growing and dynamic region and Prime Minister Modi is a very welcome visitor to our shores, Albanese added.

Albanese also said he and Modi plan to complete negotiations on a free trade agreement before the end of the year.

It will create jobs in Australia, help our industries thrive and drive the growth of innovation, Albanese said.

Negotiations on the deal began in 2011. The comprehensive economic cooperation agreement would expand the scope of a bilateral trade pact that came into effect in December last year.

India is Australia’s sixth largest trading partner with two-way trade in goods and services valued at A$46.5 billion ($31 billion) last year.

Australia wants to increase trade with India in order to diversify from China, Australia’s biggest trading partner. Australian efforts to improve trade relations with India have become urgent in recent years as Beijing has closed markets for targeted Australian exports.

Albanese also said cooperation on renewable energy would also be discussed.

Modi last visited Australia in November 2014, just months after his government was first elected.

Australia had withdrawn from the Quad’s initial security dialogue with India, the United States and Japan in 2008, fearing the grouping would provoke a build-up of the Chinese military. Since China went this route anyway, the Quad reformed in 2017 and Australia returned to joint Quad military exercises in 2020.

With the Sydney leaders’ summit cancelled, a replacement quadruple meeting has been convened on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday evening from Papua New Guinea, where he had hosted a meeting with Pacific island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate.

When asked if the Australian would raise the rights of Muslims and minorities in India with the Hindu leader, Richard Marles, Australia’s deputy prime minister, said he expected Albanese and Modi to have a full conversation.

We have never had a better strategic alignment with India than we do now. Both countries are deeply invested in the collective security of the Indo-Pacific region, Marles told reporters in Australia’s capital Canberra.

Sydney doctor Vani Arjunamani, one of the organizers of a rally Modi is expected to attend, said the Indian leader was drawing larger crowds than when he last visited Australia in 2014.

Thousands of members of the Indian diaspora gathered in the streets of Sydney wearing brightly colored clothes and beating drums in eager expectation to see Modi.

It’s very interesting, isn’t it? Is there another head of state who can attract this crowd? This is very unusual, Arjunamani told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

She said leaders of the Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities supported the rally.

McGuirk contributed from Canberra, Australia