Potential Changes in EU-US Relations – GIS Reports

EU-US relations are likely to face internal political tensions rather than external geopolitical pressures, which could reshape transatlantic ties.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for a photo during the NATO summit in Brussels March 24, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has met with a response consistent on the part of the United States and the major European powers. Getty Images

Europe has shown resilience and cohesion in the face of geopolitical upheavals

The 2024 US elections could be a potential turning point in transatlantic relations

Relations between the United States and the European Union are set to evolve in the years to come. Whether they align more or are accentuated by greater tensions will depend on different political outcomes that may emerge in the future, rather than external pressures caused by antagonism from Russia and China.

Unexpected resilience

In recent years, European solidarity has been sorely tested since the Balkan wars of the 1990s. Europe has weathered the current geopolitical upheavals with impressive cohesion. Moreover, despite high energy prices, inflation, lingering discord over migration and the uncertainties of the war in Ukraine, most European governments have proven remarkably resilient.

Support for the Ukrainian war effort and for Ukrainian refugees remains strong. European cooperation to replace Russian energy supplies has been an example of effective transnational collaboration.

All these developments point to a promising future for European cohesion in the face of future adversity. There also appears to be a strong alignment between the Europeans and the United States on crucial issues such as NATO enlargement and support for Ukraine.

Transatlantic political trends

Yet transatlantic relations are far from static. External concerns, such as Russia and China, may well be less important factors in fueling transatlantic tensions. Regardless of how the war between Russia and Ukraine progresses, any reconciliation between Moscow and the Western powers is most likely an unrealistic short-term prospect.

A stumbling block in the burden-sharing of the transatlantic relationship is likely to ease as Europeans as a whole increase their defense investments, while the scale of the threat from conventional forces is reduced due to attrition during the Ukrainian War.

Greenpeace activists hang signs at the European Union Commission headquarters to protest against EU fossil fuel projects on March 1, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. Climate policy will likely be a source of transatlantic tension, especially with a Republican president in Washington. Getty Images

Meanwhile, although there is no consensus among Europeans on how to deal with the challenges posed by China, there is widely shared concern in the West about the Beijing regime’s destabilizing global actions.

In short, geopolitics is less likely to be the main cause of tension in transatlantic relations.

Political trends within the transatlantic community are much more likely to influence the coherence of European and American relations in the coming decade. Whether the future US president after 2024 will be a Republican or a Democrat is often suggested as a potential turning point in transatlantic relations. This is a prediction heavily weighted by political assessments that the US Republican Party is increasingly isolationist or will drastically disengage from Europe to focus on the Indo-Pacific. While this is an oft-described interpretation of former President Donald Trump’s influence on the party, it is at odds with the facts.

During his presidency, Mr. Trump has not downgraded US commitments to NATO or European security. Indeed, he strengthened military cooperation and assistance to Ukraine during his presidential tenure.

Former President Trump’s influence is also overstated. NATO and the stability of Europe have always remained a vital US interest in Republican and Democratic administrations since the end of the Cold War. This is unlikely to change regardless of the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

However, many political developments could affect transatlantic relations.

There is an increase in centre-right political influence in Northern, Central and Southern Europe. This was demonstrated most recently in the Finnish national parliamentary elections. These political forces are, for the most part, among the most pro-American, anti-Chinese and anti-Russian governments in the region. This could foster closer bilateral ties rather than increased engagement between Brussels and Washington.

There is no doubt that in the United States there is a great deal of bipartisan interest and focus on collaboration on the Nordic and Baltic States (including in the Arctic region), the Balkans, Central Europe and the United States. southern Europe in recent years. Recent bipartisan support for legislation on a US Black Sea Strategy is an example.

Strengthening NATO’s eastern and southern flanks is the obvious reason for this interest, but there are other reasons. There is more US political interest and support, such as high-level visits to countries like Bulgaria, Romania and Poland. There has also been US support from Republican and Democratic administrations for the Three Seas Initiativewhich seeks to increase investment in North-South infrastructure, a challenge that the EU has failed to address effectively for 30 years.

Moreover, Europe’s centre-right may well emerge as a majority in the upcoming European legislative elections, deepening the political divide in Brussels between EU institutions and Southern and Central European priorities.

If there is a conservative US president in 2025, it could widen the gap between what Brussels sees as the priority of the transatlantic community and what a significant number of European states want.

A conservative US administration would also put more effort into bilateral relations with center-right Europe than with the EU.

Several fundamental European problems could aggravate these tensions. Challenges related to energy security and climate change will be one of them. The assumption that Europe and a Democratic president would agree on climate policy has already been proven wrong. Europeans, for example, are deeply resentful of the unfair treatment they received on green technologies in the US Inflation Reduction Act recently passed under President Joe Biden.

A conservative US president, who would almost certainly be interested in increased investment in oil, gas and nuclear, would only deepen the differences in energy policies. A Republican leader would align himself with European nations more interested in energy security and much less interested in Brussels’ climate agenda.

A conservative administration would also have much more sympathy for European nations interested in dealing with illegal migration issues. The United States is more likely to be at the forefront of establishing a working relationship with Turkey and promoting awareness of the Caucasus and Central Asia. This enthusiasm will find favor with some Europeans, but not all.

America will also likely have more in common with southern European states that seek to focus on the eastern Mediterranean and North Africa, a region where the EU has played a minor role. Another source of tension could be between European powers that continue to seek Europe’s strategic autonomy and countries that are more concerned with strengthening security ties with the United States.

Scenarios The most likely scenario is increased tension among Europeans on European issues. Europe’s centre-right conservatives have shown an increasingly consistent appeal to voters. If they also continue to deliver results on essential subjects, their political weight will also continue to influence the debate on the future of the European project. In short, we risk witnessing increasingly distinct visions of transatlantic unity, influenced more by national politics than by geopolitics. Moreover, the election of a conservative president in the United States would likely exacerbate these tensions, not by pushing for disengagement, but by having a greater preference for selective bilateral engagement.