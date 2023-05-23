Politics
PM Modi meets prominent Australian business leaders in Sydney; invites investment in india
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Super CEO Paul Schroder, in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday May 23, 2023 met here with chief executives of Australia’s biggest companies and called for increased cooperation with Indian industry in areas such as technology, skills and clean energy.
Mr Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-country tour during which he will meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country’s vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora. .
Read also : Australia ready to invest 1,500 crore in Indian market
He is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government.
Mr Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, held bilateral meetings with Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industry Andrew Forrest and Super Australia CEO Paul Schroder.
In this image made from video, Indian expats dressed in traditional clothing walk through Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Hundreds of Indian Australians arrived on a charter flight from Melbourne to Sydney to attend a community event to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: AP
During his meeting with Rinehart, the Prime Minister highlighted the reforms and initiatives undertaken in India and called on her to partner with technology, investment and skills in the mining and minerals sector, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.
In a meeting with Mr Schroder, he said India was one of the top preferred economies for foreign investment in the world and invited AustralianSuper to partner with India, he said .
AustralianSuper is an Australian pension fund headquartered in Melbourne.
Green Hydrogen Mission
Similarly, during his meeting with Mr. Forrest, he welcomed the Group’s plans to work with Indian companies in the field of Green Hydrogen.
Underscoring India’s ambitious renewable energy plans, the Prime Minister pointed to transformative reforms and initiatives taken by India, such as the Green Hydrogen Mission, he added.
Mr. Forrest briefed the Prime Minister on the plans and projects of Fortescue Future Industries in India.
At the end of the meeting, Mr. Schroder declared that the super Australians are investing in India and in particular in the National Indian Infrastructure Fund.
We had a very good investment experience in India, he said.
Members of the Indian Diaspora greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney on Monday, May 22, 2023. | Photo credit: ANI
Mr Forrest said he and the Prime Minister have recognized that the fossil fuel sector has only a limited time to operate and must be replaced by a fuel that causes no harm but can do everything oil and gas can do.
Ms Rinehart said there are huge business opportunities between India and Australia.
India’s economy is growing at a healthy pace and has reached around $3.5 trillion and is expected to grow to $32 trillion over the next 25 years.
The growth in the future will be enormous. Australia really needs to work harder to develop its relationship with India, she said, adding that India had taken several steps to attract foreign investment by reducing approvals and regulations.
In April 2000 and December 2022, India received $1.07 billion in investments from Australia, according to government data.
The two countries have already implemented a provisional free trade agreement on December 29. The two nations are now engaged in expanding the scope of this agreement into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).
Australia is India’s 13th largest trading partner in 2022-23. While exports amounted to $6.95 billion, imports from this country in the last fiscal year amounted to $19 billion.
India is Australia’s largest export market for gold and chickpeas, second largest market for coal and copper ores and third largest market for lead and wool.
The main products imported from Australia include coal, copper ores and concentrates, and petroleum.
“India believes that these challenges can only be met through shared efforts,” he said, adding that he wanted India and Australia to move forward to realize the “true potential” of closer ties. narrow in defense and security.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-kickstarts-sydney-visit-meets-australian-ceos/article66883216.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi meets prominent Australian business leaders in Sydney; invites investment in india
- First-run films, contests and offers boost McHenry Outdoor visitor enjoyment this summer
- Strokes on the rise among young people
- Blackpinks Jennie Goes Old Hollywood Style For Cannes Debut
- Daily fantasy hockey picks for Panthers-Hurricanes, Game 3
- Ashley Graham wears a sparkly nude dress at the Cannes Film Festival
- Survivor Ian: The Northport family is still rebuilding as hurricane season approaches
- Grass cutting in South Tyneside
- Why do people who have never had hay fever develop hay fever as adults?
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits the southeast of the Loyalty Islands – GFZ
- Russian PM arrives in China for talks with Xi, business forum
- Donald Trump to appear by video as judge tightens ban on attacking witnesses