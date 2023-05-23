PM Modi meets prominent Australian business leaders in Sydney; invites investment in india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday May 23, 2023 met here with chief executives of Australia’s biggest companies and called for increased cooperation with Indian industry in areas such as technology, skills and clean energy.

Mr Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-country tour during which he will meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country’s vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora. .

He is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government.

Mr Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, held bilateral meetings with Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industry Andrew Forrest and Super Australia CEO Paul Schroder.

In this image made from video, Indian expats dressed in traditional clothing walk through Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Hundreds of Indian Australians arrived on a charter flight from Melbourne to Sydney to attend a community event to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: AP

During his meeting with Rinehart, the Prime Minister highlighted the reforms and initiatives undertaken in India and called on her to partner with technology, investment and skills in the mining and minerals sector, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

In a meeting with Mr Schroder, he said India was one of the top preferred economies for foreign investment in the world and invited AustralianSuper to partner with India, he said .

AustralianSuper is an Australian pension fund headquartered in Melbourne.

Green Hydrogen Mission

Similarly, during his meeting with Mr. Forrest, he welcomed the Group’s plans to work with Indian companies in the field of Green Hydrogen.

Underscoring India’s ambitious renewable energy plans, the Prime Minister pointed to transformative reforms and initiatives taken by India, such as the Green Hydrogen Mission, he added.

Mr. Forrest briefed the Prime Minister on the plans and projects of Fortescue Future Industries in India.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Schroder declared that the super Australians are investing in India and in particular in the National Indian Infrastructure Fund.

We had a very good investment experience in India, he said.

Members of the Indian Diaspora greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney on Monday, May 22, 2023. | Photo credit: ANI

Mr Forrest said he and the Prime Minister have recognized that the fossil fuel sector has only a limited time to operate and must be replaced by a fuel that causes no harm but can do everything oil and gas can do.

Ms Rinehart said there are huge business opportunities between India and Australia.

India’s economy is growing at a healthy pace and has reached around $3.5 trillion and is expected to grow to $32 trillion over the next 25 years.

The growth in the future will be enormous. Australia really needs to work harder to develop its relationship with India, she said, adding that India had taken several steps to attract foreign investment by reducing approvals and regulations.

In April 2000 and December 2022, India received $1.07 billion in investments from Australia, according to government data.

The two countries have already implemented a provisional free trade agreement on December 29. The two nations are now engaged in expanding the scope of this agreement into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

Australia is India’s 13th largest trading partner in 2022-23. While exports amounted to $6.95 billion, imports from this country in the last fiscal year amounted to $19 billion.

India is Australia’s largest export market for gold and chickpeas, second largest market for coal and copper ores and third largest market for lead and wool.

The main products imported from Australia include coal, copper ores and concentrates, and petroleum.

“India believes that these challenges can only be met through shared efforts,” he said, adding that he wanted India and Australia to move forward to realize the “true potential” of closer ties. narrow in defense and security.