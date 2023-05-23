Andrew Marr describes being held back by BBC impartiality as absolutely insane

V Eternal broadcaster Andrew Marr said he found himself censoring himself in front of family and friends after decades of working at the BBC due to strict impartiality rules.

Marr was previously the BBC’s political editor, joining the company in May 2000, before spending 16 years at the helm of his own Sunday morning show, signing in December 2021.

In announcing he was leaving the company, Marr said he wanted to find my own voice before joining LBC on Global to present his political show Tonight With Andrew Marr, as well as New Statesman as a political editor.

On Tuesday he told the Radio Times that he wanted the chance to more clearly expose the obvious lies in politics during his time at the BBC, referring to when Boris Johnson claimed in the EU referendum that Turkey was on the about to join the EU.

He told the Radio Times: I never wanted to be a complainer or a screamer, in particular. But I wanted to speak more clearly and get to the heart of the issues.

Over time, I was self-censoring on air, then self-censoring in front of my family and friends, and not even saying what I really thought in the pub with friends.

I just thought, this is absolutely crazy, that’s not why I came to journalism at all.

The topic of the BBC’s impartiality was at the forefront of public debate recently when broadcasters’ chief executive Tim Davie suspended and reinstated Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker.

Lineker had tweeted comparing the language used to launch a new government policy on asylum seekers to that of 1930s Germany.

Following the fallout from impartiality, Mr Davie announced a review of the BBC’s social media guidelines, with particular emphasis on how they apply to freelancers outside the news and news to be conducted by an independent expert.

Marr said if he chaired the inquiry he would conclude that a small number of people at the heart of the BBC’s political offering such as Huw Edwards, Nick Robinson and Laura Kuenssberg need to be very careful what they say and do, but described the extension of this level of control. to sports presenters as ridiculous.

He said: If you’re Tim Davie, you can’t allow anyone to look like he’s bigger than (the CEO), bigger than the organization.

So I think it got very personal between them. But, for me, the fundamental problem is that there is a very small group of political personnel to whom the restrictions should apply.

Marr also spoke about the obituary of the late Queens BBC One, whose commentary he had recorded before leaving the BBC, but was replaced by the voice of broadcaster Kirsty Young when the film aired on September 8 after her death.

It was overwhelming, he said.

I’ve been making and redoing it for about 10 years, going every few months. It was decided apparently at the BBC that it might confuse or upset viewers if they heard my voice on it now that I had left the BBC, which seemed like an odd argument.

He later described himself as pro-BBC.

I think it’s a very important organization. But he makes very big mistakes.

His comments came ahead of BBC chairman Richard Sharp’s resignation after a report emerged that found he had broken the rules by failing to disclose he had a hand in securing a guarantee. loan of 800,000, then Prime Minister, Mr. Johnson.

Marr also said he had great sympathy for BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce over the social media backlash she faced following claims she had trivialized the domestic violence during a discussion of Stanley Johnson, which Marr described as a horrible position.

Bruce later apologized for the very real impact she had and stepped back as an ambassador for Refuge, a domestic violence charity.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.