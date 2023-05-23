Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Australian celebrities including Guy Sebastian ahead of Sydney rally





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Australian celebrities, ahead of a scheduled speech to thousands of supporters in western Sydney. Key points: Narendra Modi is expected to address a crowd of 20,000 in Sydney tonight

The visiting leader met with local celebrities including Guy Sebastian A BBC documentary about his divisive legacy will screen in Canberra tomorrow Mr Modi will address a rally at Sydney’s Olympic Park this evening, with up to 20,000 people expected. Riot police had to defuse a flashpoint between protesters and supporters of Mr Modi as people entered the area this evening. Before that, Mr Modim met several celebrities and influencers, such as pop star Guy Sebastian. The singer shared a photo of the two on Instagram, where he called the meeting a “great honour.” “I was honored to be able to discuss many things, including my mother’s Indian heritage, how proud I am of my own Indian heritage, and the arts and my music,” Mr. Sebastian. Celebrity chef and TV host Sarah Todd also snapped a photo with Mr Modi. Loading Instagram content Earlier today, hundreds of Modi supporters arrived in Sydney on a charter flight from Melbourne, dubbed “Modi Airways”. “Since becoming Prime Minister of India, I have seen India’s international reputation rise,” said Melbourne builder Praveen Gulati, who paid $249 for the one-way flight. Fans then boarded buses heading to Sydney Olympic Park. A skywriting message of ‘Welcome Modi’ was splashed over the port city this afternoon. People throng to Sydney’s western arena for the Indian leader’s speech. ( ) Parul Patel waits in Harris Park hoping for a visit from Indian Prime Minister Modi. ( ) Not everyone in Australia’s Indian diaspora is happy with the Prime Minister’s visit, with some viewing Mr Modi as a divisive figure. A sold-out screening of a BBC documentary exploring the role of India’s Prime Minister in the 2002 Gujarat riots and the persecution of Muslims in the country, will take place at Parliament House in Canberra tomorrow. The film was banned in India. Debate over a proposed independent Sikh state dubbed “Khalistan” in northern India has also sparked tensions within the Indian diaspora. Around 60 protesters carrying yellow Khalistan flags gathered outside the Modis Arena event. Khalistan supporters say they are protesting Indian government policies. ( ) Police gather the crowd amid the tension. ( ) The group, made up mainly of members of the Sikh community, condemned the visit and claimed that Mr Modi was responsible for human rights abuses against minority groups in India. There have been attacks on minorities and we oppose Sikhs being persecuted in India for a very long time, said NaseebKaye of the Sovereign SikhSociety. Police moved in to calm a verbal clash between the group and supporters of Mr Modi. Although he does not agree with all of Mr Modi’s policies, Jai Desai, who will be present at the leader’s speech tonight, was eager to hear what he had to say on the relations of the India with Australia. “Look at our background, our cultural ties, our sporting ties, I see India and Australia as perfect partners,” Mr Desai said.

