Pakistani Imran Khan gets bail from terrorism court | Imran Khan News





The former prime minister has been released on bail until June 8 in eight cases related to violence at the court complex in March this year.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been released on bail in several cases by an anti-terrorism court in the capital Islamabad.

Media reported on Tuesday that the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had been released on bail until June 8 in eight cases related to violence at the court complex in March this year.

Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has also been granted a protective bond until May 31 in a corruption case on Tuesday at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in Islamabad.

Khan, who says he faces nearly 150 lawsuits against him since he was removed from office in April last year, will appear in another NAB court in the garrison town of Rawalpindi later in the year. daytime.

The couple are accused of having accepted the gift of a property to build a private university in exchange for benefits to a real estate magnate. Khan denies the charge, saying he and his wife were not involved in any wrongdoing.

Security personnel with ballistic shields escort a vehicle carrying Khan as he departs after appearing in a counter-terrorism court in Islamabad [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

The developments come as authorities crack down on supporters of the Pakistani opposition leader.

Thousands of people staged violent protests and attacked public property and military installations after Khans were arrested earlier this month.

The violence subsided after Khan was released by order of the country’s Supreme Court. Ten people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Khan campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, claiming his impeachment was illegal and demanding a snap election.

After the Islamabad court on Tuesday granted Khan protection from arrest until June 8, he and his wife left for the nearby town of Rawalpindi to appear in the NAB court.

