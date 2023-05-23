Trump’s legal dramas loom over his campaign as GOP field expands





Donald Trump has always said and done exactly what he wanted when he wanted in a turbulent political and business life that defied all efforts to rein him in.

But on Tuesday, the ex-president will be subject to someone else’s timing and authority, amid growing signs that the justice system could represent a vein of accountability that even Trump cannot flout.

Trump is due to appear via remote video in a hearing where a judge will explain the limits of what he can say about business records and the Manhattan silent money case in which he became the first former president to be criminally charged earlier this spring. His appearance, in a case in which he pleaded not guilty, is largely a procedural matter. But it’s one of the first of what could become multiple occasions when Trump is forced to appear in court when he’d rather promote his candidacy for a third Republican nomination or do just about anything. other.

Tuesday’s hearing will amplify the extraordinary spectacle of a former president running for a non-consecutive second term while fending off a wave of legal inquiries. It will highlight one of the unknowns of the rapidly accelerating GOP primary, namely the extent to which the tangle of legal issues by the frontrunners will drain his campaign time, energy and focus. Trump’s virtual date in court also comes as the GOP contest kicks into high gear to date, with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott stepping in on Monday and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expected to officially announce his candidacy for the White House in a few days.

And things could get much more complicated for Trump.

A new CNN report reveals the extent of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s penetration of Trump’s inner circle as he investigates former presidents’ hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort town. . Several sources familiar with the notes taken by a Trump attorney and given to investigators said Trump asked if he could push back on Justice Department efforts to recover classified documents in his possession. The notes could help flesh out his actions and thinking as Smith investigates potential violations of the Espionage and Obstruction Act.

On another front, two sources familiar with the investigation said prosecutors with the Office of Special Advocates subpoenaed the Trump Organization for information regarding trade deals in foreign countries. One of the sources suggested that investigators appear to be focusing on former presidents’ dealings in countries that may have been interested in the types of classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago after he left. The Trump Organization did not respond to CNN’s request for comment and it was unclear when the subpoena was issued. Its existence was first reported by the New York Times.

It’s still unclear how all of the new revelations about the classified documents fit into an investigation of unknown magnitude that took place largely out of public view. But there are growing signs that Smith is nearing the end of his investigation.

Trump’s long-term tendency to resist even laws that attempt to contain him was in evidence on another front Monday after his recent unrepentant behavior appeared to leave him more legally exposed. Former E. magazine writer Jean Carroll, who this month won $5 million in damages from Trump for his civil sexual abuse and defamation case, asked a judge to change a case of separate defamation against him so she could seek more damages after he insulted her. a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on May 10.

Trump’s habit of getting himself into deeper trouble with his rampant rhetoric came amid fresh signs of discord within his legal team. In an interview with CNN Paula Reid on Saturday, one of his former attorneys, Timothy Parlatore, said he left because some within Trump’s inner circle made it harder than necessary to defend their boss. Parlatore specifically named former President Boris Epshteyn’s longtime aide. Trump’s spokesperson said such claims were categorically false.

As if that pile of legal troubles weren’t enough, Trump is still waiting to hear whether he will be indicted by a Georgia district attorney for his efforts to overturn President Joe Bidens’ general election victory in the swing state in 2020. And Smith is also investigating Trump’s behavior on the eve of the mob attack on Congress by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

There’s little evidence so far that Trump voters care about his mounting legal headaches. In fact, his indictment in the Manhattan case coincided with an increase in his primary poll numbers. And his Republican opponents have offered only the most oblique criticism of his plight, a sign that they understand the political peril of attacking a frontrunner who puts allegations of political persecution at the center of his new White House bid.

Still, if Trump’s courtroom entanglements get worse, it raises questions about whether he’ll be able to balance multiple court appearances, depositions and even trials with a full campaign schedule. . Any sense of chaos could play into the arguments of candidates like DeSantis that he can deliver many of the ideological qualities of Make America Great Again conservatism without the drama and chaos that has often thwarted Trump’s ability to put his ideas into action during its mandate. And if the ex-president wins the GOP nomination, the enormity of a presidential candidate potentially appearing in court in several different investigations could once again alienate critical voters who turned away from Republicans in the recent election. .

Trump has not been found guilty in any of these cases and is entitled to the presumption of innocence like any other citizen. The Carroll case, in which he was convicted of sexual abuse, was a civil action, not a criminal one. Yet the sheer weight of legal uncertainty surrounding Trump suggests that the 2024 campaign has the potential to be a toxic race that will further strain the judicial and political institutions he has already pushed to the limit.

The judge presiding over the secret money case in New York is expected to tell the former president on Tuesday exactly what he can and cannot say publicly about the criminal case against him. Trump is accused of falsifying business records regarding payments made during the 2016 campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who alleged an affair that Trump denies.

Judge Juan Merchan has already signed a protective order that prohibits the sharing of evidence the defense receives from the prosecution on social media platforms, including Truth Social, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat or YouTube, without sharing it. prior court approval.

The hearing comes after Trump repeatedly made derogatory comments and social media posts about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, potential witnesses and the judge. There is no gag order in place and the restrictions refer specifically to the discussion and release of evidence his legal team will obtain from prosecutors to prepare for trial.

But Trump’s lawyers have previously argued that the protective order violates his First Amendment rights. And the fact that he is running for president and is willing to weaponize every step of his legal battles means that this case will increasingly be dragged into the political arena.

Also on Tuesday, the parties to the case could set a trial date, another potential development that could further thicken political intrigue. Merchan had previously ordered them to seek a start date in February or March 2024. Such a timeline would create the unfathomable scene of a presidential candidate going on criminal trial at the height of the primary season. Trump would no doubt seek to turn the lawsuit into a political platform at a critical stage in the campaign, but it could also hamper his ability to fall into critical states.

And it would be a stunning story, even by the unlikely standards of ex-presidents.

