‘Blood in the water for DeSantis: Trump’s world embraces Tim Scotts candidacy





Trump’s aides have been buoyed in recent days by signs that Primary Field 24 is about to be packed. Scott stepped in, and DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, an ally-turned-enemy of Trump, are also expected to announce deals soon. There is a belief, internally, that any new entrant will take voters away from the governor of Florida (Trump’s closest contender for the nomination). The challenge they have is deciding which of these candidates to harass or accommodate.

The general thought is that Scott entering is another sign that there is blood in the water for DeSantis, it is not a coincidence that several people have entered the ring in recent days, another Trump adviser said. .

On Monday, after Scotts’ announcement, Trump himself issued a conciliatory statement, but one that also hit out at DeSantis. Good luck to Sen. Tim Scott running in the Republican presidential primary race, it read. He takes care of a lot of people quickly and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally ineligible. I did Opportunity Zones with Tim, a big deal that was very successful. Good luck Tim!

Trump campaign aides said they were taking inspiration from the former president on who and how to attack. So far they are playing well with Scott. One of Trump’s advisers said the senator and the former president always had a good relationship and were collaborators while Trump was in the White House. Trump’s message about the senator referred to his work on Opportunity Zones, a bipartisan project to encourage tax legislation enacted by Trump. Scott also played a key role in passing the First Step Act, a sentencing reform bill the former president once welcomed but increasingly ignored.

NBC News Tom Llamas asked Scott if Trump welcomed his announcement in an interview Monday night.

Well, I would say this. I would appreciate his vote as well, Scott said. So the truth is, I think soft power is needed for the next president. I happen to be looking forward to being the next president, and so I will be taking all the votes I can get from anyone, anywhere, anytime, as I head into this election. .

Those who have worked with Trump have acknowledged his approach to his current competition. In the 2016 primary, it was much the same: cutting off the nearest competitor or anyone who criticized them, while playing nice with others.

Trump isn’t going after Tim because he doesn’t see him as a threat, said former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who was seen at Scotts’ announcement. If that changes, Trump’s behavior will change. Mulvaney said he was not backing anyone in the 2024 race, but offered to help any GOP candidate who asks about tax and budget issues.

It’s not just Trump who praised Scott’s announcement. Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), who has previously endorsed the past presidents’ campaign but works closely with Scott representing Palmetto State, has also done so.

Tim makes South Carolina proud and he is one of the most talented and hardworking public servants I have ever known, Graham said in a statement. He will have an optimistic view of the future of conservatism and America, and I know he will do well.

While Scott votes in the single digits, he has already proven himself to be a formidable fundraiser with more than $22 million in the bank, and he has the endorsement of fellow South Dakota senator Mike Rounds. and Senator John Thune, the minority whip who introduced Scott on Monday as the real deal. Besides Coin, Larry Ellison, the founding billionaire of Oracle who has donated millions to Scott over the years, was also present at the rally.

Scott presented himself as a happy warrior for the conservative cause. However, he seemed to take at least a veiled swipe at Trump and Trumpism, asking his audience of supporters if Republicans want to represent victimhood or victory? Grievance or greatness? I choose freedom, hope and opportunity.

So far, Trump’s team has largely ignored any nominees not named DeSantis. Trump and his campaign have pursued DeSantis relentlessly, with posts and statements from Truth Social comparing Trump and DeSantis’ poll numbers and highlighting DeSantis’ record on everything from abortion to Covid. And the pro-Trump MAGA Inc. PAC ran several ads targeting DeSantis on Social Security and Medicare and his support for a national sales tax while representing Florida in Congress. The DeSantis team has since objected to this announcement as dishonest.

A recent poll shows Trump has a double-digit lead over DeSantis. The governor of Florida is set to officially enter the race in the coming days and host a donor event in downtown Miami this week.

Natalie Allison contributed to this report.

