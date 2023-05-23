Xi’an summit, a new stage in China-Central Asia relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the first China-Central Asia Summit and delivers a keynote speech on “Working together for a China-Central Asia community with a shared future characterized by mutual assistance, common development, universal security and eternal friendship” in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, May 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

On May 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired the first China-Central Asia Summit and delivered a keynote speech in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. The summit also brought together the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The six heads of state reviewed the history of friendly exchanges between China and Central Asia, took stock of the results of their cooperation, summed up successful experiences and built a new consensus, charting a plan for the future development of China-Central Asia relations.

Facing profound changes not seen for a century, and bearing in mind people’s fundamental interests and bright future, the six countries are determined to foster an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future, which will bring greater benefits to the peoples. and contribute more to regional peace and development.

The relationship between China and Central Asia is steeped in history, driven by broad real needs and built on strong popular support. Relationships are brimming with vigor and vitality in the new era.

For millennia, the peoples of China and Central Asia have complemented and learned from each other, creating the glories of the ancient Silk Road. Since the two sides established diplomatic relations, they have always respected each other, enjoyed good neighborliness and worked in partnership and solidarity for mutual benefit through thick and thin. Their state-to-state relations evolved from good neighborly relations to strategic partnerships and then to a community of shared destiny, achieving historic development by leapfrogging.

In today’s world, transformations unprecedented for a century are accelerating; the international and regional situation is changing in a profound and complex way; the opportunities and challenges are unprecedented. At this critical historical moment, the China-Central Asia Summit follows the trend of win-win cooperation, which is in line with people’s fundamental interests and conducive to the development and revitalization of the six countries.

In his keynote speech, Xi offered four points on what the world needs in Central Asia, four principles for building a China-Central Asia community with a shared future, and eight points for sound planning, development and progress of China-Central Asia cooperation.

It was the first comprehensive and systematic exposition of China’s foreign policy toward Central Asia by China’s top leader of the new era. It was highly recognized and received warm responses from the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries, and offered fundamental guidance for building an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

Building an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future is the most important political outcome of the summit, which demonstrates to the world the determination of China and Central Asia to renew their age-old friendship and open up new prospects for the future. ‘coming. .

Xi said in his keynote speech that the world needs a stable, prosperous, harmonious and interconnected Central Asia. He stressed that the sovereignty, security, independence and territorial integrity of the countries of Central Asia must be preserved, that the choice of their peoples in matters of development must be respected and that their efforts for peace, Harmony and tranquility must be supported.

His remarks resonated strongly with the leaders of Central Asian countries. During the summit, they firmly supported each other to choose a development path consistent with their national conditions, firmly uphold their core interests including sovereignty, independence, security and territorial integrity, and oppose the interference in the internal affairs of others.

The Central Asian countries fully recognize the importance of China’s path of modernization for the development of the world and reiterate their firm adherence to the one-China principle. As forces of peace and justice, China and Central Asian countries, with mutual understanding and joint efforts, will surely inject more positive energy and stability into this complicated and unstable world.

During the summit, China and five Central Asian countries signed seven bilateral and multilateral documents as well as more than 100 cooperation agreements in various fields. The achievements and impacts of the summit were unprecedented.

The China + Central Asia (C+C5) cooperation mechanism results from the fact that China and Central Asian countries are moving in the same direction. It conforms to the development of the region, the trend of the times and the aspiration of the people, enjoying strong endogenous momentum and broad development prospects.

The summit established an overall framework for the mechanism. Taking advantage of this summit, the six countries officially inaugurated the China-Central Asia summit mechanism, with China and Central Asian countries taking turns to host the biennial summit.

The heads of state’s diplomacy will continue to offer strategic advice on improving planning and coordination at the highest level of China-Central Asia relations.

The first China-Central Asia Summit was a grand meeting that blended history and future. Xi’an, as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, has once again become a starting point in the new era, witnessing the joint efforts of China and Central Asian countries to create a better future.

The summit showed unity, creativity and efficiency, creating a new platform and opening up new prospects for China-Central Asia cooperation. It marked a new stage in the development of China-Central Asia relations.

It is believed that with joint efforts, China’s relations with Central Asian countries will move forward like a ship braving all winds and waves, bring new vitality to the development and revitalization of the six countries, inject strong and positive energy for peace and stability in the region and make new contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

