Pakistani Imran Khan backs legal fight and secures protection from arrest in several terrorism cases

ISLAMABAD (AP) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan continued his legal battle on Tuesday in a court in the capital, Islamabad, which granted him protection from arrest until early next month in several cases where he is facing terrorism charges for incitement to violence.

The development comes as authorities crack down on supporters of Khan, now Pakistan’s opposition leader. Thousands of people staged protests against the violence and attacked public property and military installations after Khan’s arrest earlier this month.

The violence subsided a few days later, after Khan was released by order of the country’s Supreme Court. Ten people were killed in clashes with the police.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April last year, campaigned against the government of his successor Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, saying his ousting was illegal and demanding a snap election .

Since then, the 70-year-old former cricket star turned Islamist politician has found herself embroiled in more than 100 legal cases against her. He faces corruption charges allegedly committed while in office and has been charged with terrorism in eight cases following violent protests by his supporters and his Pakistani opposition party Tehreek-e-Insaf.

After the Islamabad court on Tuesday granted Khan protection from terrorism arrest until June 8, he and his wife traveled to the nearby town of Rawalpindi, to appear before the National Accountability Bureau to answer to questions in a separate corruption case.

The couple are accused of having accepted the gift of a property to build a private university in exchange for benefits to a real estate magnate. Khan denies the charge, saying he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were not involved in any wrongdoing.

