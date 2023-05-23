Why is immigration so high and how low could it go?

Share The spike in net migration is the result of two things: circumstances and choice

A serious effort to reduce migration would reverse Boris Johnson's whole approach

The Office for National Statistics is set to report the highest level of net migration on record this week, despite the promise in the government’s 2019 manifesto that “overall numbers will fall”. That number has risen to over half a million in the year to June 2022 and now looks likely to rise even further when figures are released for 2022.

So why is immigration so high? The spike in net migration is the result of two things: circumstances and choice.

Circumstance because the figures for 2022 are exceptionally high for exceptional reasons. Net migration in 2022 was about 200,000 higher than it otherwise would have been due to the war in Ukraine. No one could doubt the extent of public support for this. Three-quarters of the public backed the UK for offering an uncapped offer to Ukrainians who wanted to come here. Looking back, one in ten think Britain has taken in too many Ukrainian refugees.

But migration resulting from the war in Ukraine is only half the story of increased net migration. The increase in migration is the direct result of the government’s policy choices with many decisions aimed at significantly liberalizing immigration from outside the EU, while ending freedom of movement.

The one-time influx from Ukraine accounted for most of the increase when net migration hit the half-million mark in the year to June. While the new figure is well over 500,000, other policy choices account for the further difference, with more international students, more people coming to work in the NHS and social care, and other sectors .

The largest group of those counted in the immigration figures are international students. The government could celebrate that. Its international education strategy, published in 2019, set a target to increase the numbers, from 500,000 to 600,000. The government argued that this could increase revenues for this sector to 35 billion a year, i.e. about one-third of university tuition fees and two-thirds of accommodation, food, leisure, etc. expenses. while the students live in Britain. When the government succeeds in increasing student immigration, there is a temporary spike in net migration because the outflow occurs three years later than the influx. This situation is exacerbated in 2022 by a recovery from the disruption of the pandemic.

Around a fifth of the public would like to cut the number of international students coming to Britain. Most people find it strange to confuse the issue of international students with immigration. Alp Mehmet, of lobby group Migration Watch, said his policy was “the more the merrier”, provided the students were genuine.

Another dramatic increase is visas for the NHS and social services, the number of which has increased by 174% (although one of the reasons for this is that EU citizens now need visas). Investing in NHS training would be popular, but cutting the number of doctors and nurses in the meantime would be hugely unpopular. Only 12% of people would reduce migration to the NHS.

Understanding how the numbers have increased can shed light on whether or how they might be reduced.

Boris Johnson’s policy was clearly to ‘control, not reduce’. But despite dropping Theresa May’s net migration target on her first day in office, he agreed to a late-breaking addition to the 2019 Conservative manifesto saying overall numbers are set to drop. Nick Timothy, May’s former chief of staff, said this week that Johnson had asked ministers not to repeat the pledge because he did not believe in it.

Rishi Sunak now has a modest ambition to reduce immigration to below the level he inherited as prime minister. Contrary to his promises to detain and deport anyone who crosses the Channel, this would be an immigration target he can achieve. The ambition to see immigration fall to these 2022 levels can be achieved by making no policy changes, if we do not need to admit an additional 200,000 people from Ukraine in 2024.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman wants to reduce net migration to less than 250,000 a year and is stepping up her vocal public campaign against her own government’s record on immigration. But Braverman isn’t having much luck with the rest of the Cabinet,especially as the higher numbers helped Jeremy Hunt’s growth and budget forecasts. The restrictions she proposes would, in any case, be insufficient to come close to the level she wants, as they are mainly aimed at restricting the right of graduates to work in the UK. Any serious effort would require rescinding nearly all of Johnson’s 2019-22 policies.

Richard Tice of the Reform Party would go even lower to net zero. It’s a good slogan for a party with 5% of the vote. Given that a quarter of the electorate would like to see deep cuts in immigration, a fringe populist party doesn’t need to come up with anything like a blueprint to make it happen.

The Cabinet is likely to agree on one or two policies such as restricting the right of some one-year Masters students to bring a spouse with them, but there are no plans to drastically reduce the number or try to reach 2019 levels within the next year or two. .

Any credible call to reduce the numbers therefore depends on specifying the types of immigration to be reduced and the basic math means that it will not be possible to reach the 100,000 figure without removing the immigration which is widely popular.

Politicians no longer know what to do, having regained control: they want to secure the gains from immigration while worrying about how the numbers add up. The public also seems to be torn by these dilemmas, preferring to hold on to the immigration that makes a positive contribution to Britain. One thing is certain, though the populist idea that elites betray public demand for much lower immigration oversimplifies the nuanced reality facing politicians.

Sunder Katwala is director of British Future and author of How To Be A Patriot, published this week.

