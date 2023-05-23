How Turkey’s President Maintains His Popularity Despite Economic Turmoil

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stayed in power for 20 years by repeatedly overcoming political crises: mass protests, allegations of corruption, an attempted military coup and a massive influx of refugees fleeing the civil war in Syria.

Now the Turkish people and economy are being hit by skyrocketing inflation and many are still recovering from a devastating earthquake in February, aggravated by the slow reaction of governments.

Yet Erdogan, a populist with increasingly authoritarian instincts, enters a runoff election on Sunday as a strong favorite against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu after falling short of victory in the first ballot. So, even with a weak hand, what accounts for its longevity and wide appeal?

Erdogan, 69, has cultivated deep loyalty from conservative and religious supporters by uplifting Islamic values ​​in a country defined by secularism for nearly a century.

He tightened his grip on power by deploying government resources to his political advantage, spending lavishly on infrastructure to please voters, and tightly controlling the media to silence critics.

And he influenced many Turks at his side by the way he navigates the world stage, showing that his country has an independent streak and can loosen up its military as it engages with East and West.

Erdogan’s popularity at a time of economic crisis also seems to stem from the simple fact of his endurance; many people seem to want some stability, not more change, according to interviews with voters and analysts.

In times of national crisis like this, people usually rally around the leader, said Gonul Tol, an analyst at the Middle East Institute in Washington. Voters do not have enough confidence in the ability of the opposition to fix things.

Already Turkey’s longest-serving leader, Erdogan would extend his reign for a third decade to 2028 if he secures a majority of votes in the run-off.

He won 49.5% of the vote in the first round four percentage points ahead of Kilicdaroglu, a social democrat who has led the country’s main opposition party since 2010. And on Monday, Erdogan won the approval of the far-right candidate who finished in third place. , giving him a thumbs up head for runoff.

Kilicdaroglu, an economist and former MP, is the joint candidate of a six-party coalition alliance. He vowed to undo Erdogan’s economic policies, which experts say fueled inflation, and reverse Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian leanings, including a crackdown on free speech . But his campaign struggled to attract Erdogan supporters.

Look at where our country has come in the past 20 years. (The opposition) would take us back 50 to 60 years, said Bekir Ozcelik, a security guard in Ankara who voted for Erdogan. No other leader in the world can measure up to Erdogan.

What Ozcelik and many other supporters see in Erdogan is a leader who has shown that Turkey can be a major player in geopolitics.

Turkey is a key NATO member due to its strategic position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, and it controls the alliance’s second largest military. Under Erdogan’s rule, Turkey has proven to be an indispensable and sometimes troublesome NATO ally.

He vetoed Sweden’s entry into NATO and bought Russian missile defense systems, prompting the United States to oust Turkey from a US-led fighter jet project. Yet, working with the UN, Turkey brokered a vital deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grain across the Black Sea to starving parts of the world.

After Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011, Erdogan embroiled Turkey in backing opposition fighters seeking to topple President Bashar Assad. The fighting sparked a wave of Syrian refugees that Erdogan used as leverage against European nations, threatening to open Turkey’s borders and overwhelm them with migrants. And Turkey now controls large swathes of territory in northern Syria, after a succession of military attacks targeting Kurdish groups there affiliated with rebels that Turkey has banned.

Erdogan bragged about Turkey’s military-industrial sector during the election campaign, citing homemade drones, planes and a warship billed as the world’s first drone carrier and the message seemed to resonate with voters on May 14 , according to analysts.

Domestically, Erdogan has raised the profile of Islam in a country whose secular roots are fraying.

He curtailed the powers of the once staunchly secular military and lifted rules that barred conservative women from wearing the headscarf in schools and government offices. To further rally his conservative supporters, Erdogan disparaged Kilicdaroglu and the opposition as supporting what he called deviant LGBTQ rights.

The biggest threat Erdogan currently faces is the economy. His main method of attacking families who are diminishing their purchasing power has been to unleash government spending, which, along with lower interest rates, only makes inflation worse, economists say.

Erdogan has raised public sector wages, increased pensions and allowed millions of people to take early retirement. He also introduced electricity and gas subsidies and wrote off some household debt.

He also promised to spend whatever is necessary to rebuild the vast stricken areas. At every groundbreaking ceremony he attends, Erdogan says only his government can rebuild lives after the disaster that leveled cities and killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey.

Erdogans’ party won 10 of 11 provinces in the quake-hit region, an area that has traditionally backed it despite criticism that its government’s initial response to the disaster was slow.

Mustafa Ozturk, an Erdogan supporter in Ankara, said his standard of living had fallen due to inflation. But according to him, Turkey is not the only country struggling with inflation since the pandemic.

It’s not Erdogan’s fault, he said. Ozturk said he would never vote against Erdogan, saying he felt indebted to him for bringing Islam more to the fore in society.

Erdogan’s message and power are amplified by his tight control over the media.

Public broadcaster TRT Haber has devoted more than 48 hours of airtime to Erdogan since April 1, compared to 32 minutes to Kilicdaroglu, according to Ilhan Tasci, a member of the Turkish Radio and Television watchdog.

Kilicdaroglu’s promise to fix the economy and defend women’s right to wear the Islamic headscarf in schools simply did not resonate in the country’s conservative heartland.

Kilicdaroglu changed the image of the (opposition) party, but Erdogan controls the narrative, so there is this fear factor among conservative women who wear Islamic-style headscarves, Tol said. They think that if the opposition comes to power, their situation will get worse.

After the pro-Kurdish Turkish party backed Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan described the opposition as being backed by Kurdish terrorists. Opposition efforts to refute this have rarely been picked up by the mainstream media.

Erdogan meticulously crafted a race for victory that involved relying on state institutions, relying on information control and demonizing the opposition as terrorist or (having) beliefs interpreted as insufficiently Muslim, said Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey expert at the Washington Institute and author of numerous books on Erdogan.

The media steered the debate on how Turkey became a military-industrial giant under him. And it worked, Cagaptay said.

In the first round of voting on May 14, Turkey also held parliamentary elections, in which the Erdogan alliance of nationalist and Islamist parties won a majority in the 600-seat parliament. That gives him an extra advantage in the second round, analysts say, as many voters are likely to back him to avoid a splintered government.

The parliament is overwhelmingly with us, Erdogan said last week in an interview with CNN-Turk. If there is a stable administration, there will be peace and prosperity in the country.