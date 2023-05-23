Special counsel searched Trump Organization business records





Special Counsel Jack Smith issued a subpoena in April to Donald Trump’s company seeking documents dating back to 2017, when he became president, of all trade deals in seven foreign countries, a person says close to the file.

But the investigation produced little that was not already known to the public, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.

Prosecutors sought information on all real estate and development deals in China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the person said.

The public Trump Organizations website lists only one deal during this period in one of those countries, Oman, and that deal was made after Trump left the White House. Trump officials had publicly stated that he would not enter into such deals while in office.

An email seeking comment from the Trump Organization was not immediately returned. A spokesperson for Smith declined to comment.

The purpose of the subpoena, which was first reported by The New York Times, was not immediately clear. But federal prosecutors have sought to determine, as they investigate hundreds of classified documents kept at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and private club in Florida after his term ended, whether there was a possible financial reason for keeping these papers.

The Washington Post reported last year that while the classified documents included sensitive information about US intelligence gathering targeting China, among other topics, investigators did not see a clear financial motive in the type of documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

The same subpoena issued in April by Smiths’ office also requested details of Trump’s agreement to hold events for the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour, according to the person familiar with the situation.

Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation into classified documents kept at Trump’s home, including more than 100 documents recovered in an FBI raid months after his advisers said they had conducted a diligent search of the property in response to a subpoena. and had handed over all documents with classified marks.

Mar-a-Lago’s investigation focused on two potential crimes, possible obstruction for not complying with the subpoena and possible mishandling of national security secrets for keeping classified documents in an unauthorized place.

Smith also oversees a separate track of Trump-related investigations surrounding the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, a series of investigations that includes Trump-focused fundraising after the 2020 presidential election and efforts to stop the official certification of Joe Bidens. victory.

Perry Stein contributed to this report.

