Imran Khan and his different shades of gray





– Advertisement –

BY HAMZA AMEER

Islamabad – Imran Khan, Pakistan’s most popular leader, seen by many as the country’s only hope for a brighter and more prosperous future. But is this the only side of the image one wants to see and believe while examining his personality and political credentials?

Considering the recent history where in 2018 Khan took over the Pakistani political scene and became Prime Minister, till today; his personality, political positioning, and definition of democratic rule, has had many twists and turns, showcasing various shades of gray in his personality, ability, political compatibility, and flexibility.

“Imran Khan has two main attributes; he is either anti-establishment or he is pro-establishment. And both are on the extreme in every possible way,” said Amir Rana, an analyst.

“When he was pro-establishment, illegal recordings of conversations in the Prime Minister’s House, ministers and political leaders, ridiculing opposition parties in parliament, having overt and illegal interventions by intelligence agencies in affairs politicians, openly stating that the ISI should be engaged to uncover the corruption of politicians and punish them accordingly and using the military establishment to coerce political leaders into giving their consent to political decisions in Parliament, are some of the illegal ways and undemocratic that Khan has openly and blatantly practiced during his tenure in power since 2018,” said political analyst Mona Alan.

“And when he was ousted last April by a vote of no confidence in Parliament, which in itself is a democratic and constitutional process according to law; we have seen and the other side of Imran Khan, starting from an extreme love affair with the military establishment to going absolutely against them,” she added.

Khan, after his ouster, lashed out at the military establishment, blaming them for taking part in what he initially said was a US-led regime change plot.

He criticized the opposition alliance and the military establishment for teaming up against him on orders from the Biden administration, accusing them of traitors to the state.

Khan’s public rallying campaign was able to spread his regime change narrative among the masses, as he even used the word “animals” to refer to the military establishment at the time under the then-serving army chief. , General Qamar Jawed Bajwa.

As his demands for an early election began to fade and his decision to create political pressure on the coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif, as well as the military establishment, fizzled, Khan ended up disbanding his own provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khuber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Khan opted for a clever two-pronged approach for the new military leader, General Asim Munir, using a different narrative aired in local and foreign media.

“For local media consumption, Imran Khan has been seen stating that he is a pro-military establishment. Khan has maintained he has nothing against the military establishment and insists he has no idea why the military establishment got mad at him and decided to dismantle him. and his political party,” said Javed Siddique, senior political analyst.

“But if you see his statements on various foreign publications and media, you can clearly see him identifying the military establishment, and in particular the army chief to be the main reason for all the unrest in the country. Khan even said that the military establishment was scared and petrified by his popularity because he knew he would win the next election.

It’s a stark contrast to how Khan’s political narrative changes for local media and his Pakistani support through pro-military statements, and how it takes a 180-degree turn when he speaks to the media. foreigners, especially Westerners, where he is not only criticizing the army chief and the institution, but also goes so far as to accuse them and their intelligence agents on duty of assassination attempts on his life.

However, one thing that remains constant about the two shades of gray for Khan is the fact that he happens to be a political leader, who wants to be the face of fluid democratic leadership and a process of forming governance. democratic and constitutional stability in power. the country. Yet he calls on that same military establishment to use its military power and intervene in political affairs to ensure not only that he is returned to power, but that he is also supported by any means, may be unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic.

And if that doesn’t happen, he foresees the country in a state of civil unrest or martial law, which for him, surprisingly, is also a viable option if it can bring him back to power.

“Such anti-democratic demands for military intervention in political affairs to form a democratic configuration that works without any political resistance can never pave the way for a strong democracy in Pakistan. And he can never have a government set up in his true democratic spirit,” said Javed Siddique. (IANS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianewengland.com/imran-khan-his-various-shades-of-grey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos