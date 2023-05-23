E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Donald Trump





In a sign of ongoing ructions within the organization, veteran CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour publicly chastised the network last week over the event, in which Trump also reiterated his lies about voter fraud, a praised the rioters who violently attacked the US Capitol and called in moderator Kaitlan. Collins a mean person a phrase he often uses against women who challenge him.

For me, I would have dropped the mic on a mean person, but then it’s me, Amanpour said during a commencement address to the 2023 graduates of Columbia Journalism School in New York.

I can only hope that your trust in us has been shaken but not shattered.

However, CNN General Manager Chris Licht defended the broadcast as the network’s journalistic duty, telling affected staff last week: If someone was going to ask tough questions and have this messy conversation, it should be on. CNN.

CNN drew 2.3 million primetime viewers during the broadcast, but lost most of that audience the following evening when only 538,000 primetime viewers tuned in.

But Trump didn’t stop bashing Carroll that night in the following days, the 76-year-old continued to use his Truth Social platform to troll his 79-year-old accuser into drawing attention to his posts. spent on social networks (some of which spoke of seducing women men); the name of his pet cat (Vagina) as well as the judge presiding over his trial (who Trump says should be ashamed of themselves.)

The whole faked hoax is yet another TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE, a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt ever!!! he wrote.

Trump is the favorite to win the Republican nomination to run for president next year, although the race is expected to tighten this week when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his intention to run.

The contest began to widen on Monday, when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the U.S. Senate, entered the field, presenting himself as the candidate the far left fears most.

However, 18 months from the election, the case against Carroll is just one of Trump’s legal troubles.

Donald Trump, US President at the time, speaks with Senator Tim Scott during a meeting at the White House in 2017.Credit: SMH

The twice-impeached president was also indicted last month for money paid to a porn star, and remains under investigation on several fronts: election interference in Georgia; poor management of classified documents; and his role in the attack on the United States Capitol.

The Carrolls case was particularly significant because Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women since the 1970s and has denied all allegations.

The jury’s finding, however, represented the first time the former US president has been held liable in federal civil court for assaulting one of these women.

Carroll’s win was not a full vindication as the verdict stopped short of accepting that she was raped. However, the former Elle columnist still received a substantial sum: 2 million dollars for sexual abuse and 3 million dollars for defamation.

This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed, she said after the verdict.

