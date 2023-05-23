Pakistani Court Grants Imran Khan Bail in Multiple March 18 Violence Cases | world news





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan got major relief on Tuesday when an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted him bail until June 8 in eight cases related to violence that erupted at the court complex here in March.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

The cases were registered at different police stations in Islamabad against 70-year-old Khan after clashes erupted between police and his supporters when the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party appeared before a court in the court complex on March 18.

The clashes erupted when Khan attended a much-anticipated hearing in Toshakhana’s corruption case.

During the confrontation, more than 25 security personnel were injured.

On Tuesday, Khan traveled from Lahore to the capital, Islamabad, to appear before the counter-terrorism court located in the court complex.

After hearing arguments from lawyers, the court granted him bail in eight cases until June 8, his party said in a message.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year for not sharing sales details.

Meanwhile, a responsible court in Islamabad has prevented the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, in the Al-Qadir Trust case by granting her provisional bail.

Former first lady lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared in court and filed a bail application for Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, Haris informed the court that Bushra Bibi had not received any notification from the anti-corruption body. Afterwards. The court granted the bail application until May 31 and sent a notice to the NAB asking for its response.

Judge Muhammad Basheer also ordered Imran’s wife to post $0.5 million bail.

On May 15, a divisional bench of the Lahore High Court granted protection bail to the wife of the PTI leader until May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. It was the former first lady’s first court appearance to attend proceedings in a case filed against her.

The deposed Prime Minister is already free on bail until May 31 in the trust case.

The Al-Qadir Trust case is the same in which Khan was arrested on May 9 and hours before announcing his decision to surrender to NAB on Tuesday, he said he could be arrested again and urged his supporters to stay calm.

I urge people to stay peaceful because if you get violent they will have a chance to suppress again. We must always protest peacefully, he said during a session on Twitter Spaces last night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/expakistan-pm-imran-khan-get-bail-in-multiple-cases-101684824359328.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos