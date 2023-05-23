Cak Imin reveals the content of the conversation with Jokowi: chased against the coalition





Jakarta – Chairman of PKB Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin held a meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace. Cak Imin said the meeting discussed many things including honoring the coalition. “Yesterday was the economy, a result of a visit to Japan, it kept pushing the coalition,” Cak Imin said at the Senayan parliament complex in central Jakarta on Tuesday (23/5/2023) . During the meeting, Cak Imin also shared the development of the coalition. He added that Jokowi also responded positively. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Yes, I will report that we are pursuing the PKB-Gerindra coalition. I will report this to the president as well as kiai meetings supporting the coalition,” he said. Cak Imin pointed out that there were no supporting phrases from Jokowi. However, he said President Jokowi appreciated the development of the coalition. “Yes, there are no supporting phrases, but yes, please walk,” he said. Previously, Cak Iminb met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the presidential palace yesterday. PKB said the meeting was a form of hospitality. “Pak Muhaimin had the opportunity to have a friendly visit with Pak Jokowi, of course during Idul Fitri whom he had no chance to meet,” PKB Deputy Chief Jazilul Fawaid told reporters on Tuesday. (23/5). Jazilul said apart from bihalal halal, the meeting also discussed politics. He said that Jokowi appreciated the coalition formed by PKB and Gerindra “Halalbihalal is also an update on various political developments including the protection of Pak Jokowi’s government. Pak Jokowi appreciates the PKB coalition with Gerindra,” he said. See also the video: Jazilul reveals the content of the Jokowi-Cak Imin meeting at the Palace [Gambas:Video 20detik] (amw/azh)

